Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), a Technology Semiconductors organization, saw its stock trade 3,092,435 common shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.12M. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) stock is quoted at $99.61, up 0.78 cents or +0.79% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $3.3B. Gross Profit is $1.6B and the EBITDA is $1.28B.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is 2.12M compared to 2.72M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS). Approximately 2.49% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) stock is 1.23, indicating its 3.55% to 4.18% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SWKS’s short term support levels are around $96.67, $90.94 and $80.30 on the downside. SWKSs short term resistance levels are $128.19, $125.27 and $122.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SWKS has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). SWKS is trading 50.27% off its 52 week low at $66.29 and -22.47% off its 52 week high of $128.48. Performance wise, SWKS stock has recently shown investors 1.26% a pop in a week, 19.49% a pop in a month and -13.40% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has shown a return of -17.59% since the start of the year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Key Statistics:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $16.891B. SWKS insiders hold roughly 0.35% of the shares. On Mar-05-20 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade SWKS as Hold → Buy at $125. On Mar-12-20 Argus Upgrade SWKS as Hold → Buy and on Mar-30-20 Craig Hallum Reiterated SWKS as Buy at $130 → $110.

There are currently 168.38M shares in the float and 178.23M shares outstanding. There are 2.49% shares short in SWKSs float. The industry rank for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is 10 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Fundamentals Statistics:

SWKS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,376,800 to $3,300,900 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.33 and a profit of 18.60% next year. The growth rate on SWKS this year is -7.62 compared to an industry 13.60. SWKSs next year’s growth rate is 17.54 compared to an industry 29.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 25.07 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.94 compared to an industry of 3.85 and SWKSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.40 compared to an industry of 11.04. SWKS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.34.

About Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS):

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, Skyworks Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.The company’s products include power amplifiers (PAs), front-end modules (FEMs), radio frequency (RF) sub-systems, and cellular systems. Leveraging its core analog technologies, the company also offers a diverse portfolio of linear integrated circuits (ICs) that support automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, industrial and medical applications.Skyworks Solutions reported revenues of $3.38 billion in fiscal 2019.The company has designed its product portfolio around two markets — cellular handsets and analog semiconductors. The handset portfolio includes highly customized power amplifiers and front-end solutions that are used in a variety of cellular devices from entry level to multimedia platforms and smartphones.Moreover, the company’s product portfolio is reinforced by approximately 3,000 global patents and other intellectual property. The company with industry-leading technology helps to offer highest levels of product performance and integration.The company is engaged with key original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), smartphone providers and baseband reference design partners. It’s chief customers includes Amazon, Apple, Arris, Bose, Cisco, DJI, Ericsson, Foxconn, Garmin, Gemalto, General Electric, Google, Honeywell, HTC, Huawei, Itron, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola, to name few.The company has a diversified business in three areas: addressed markets, customer base and product offerings.The company has more than 2,500 customers and over 2,500 analog components in markets like automotive, home and factory automation, infrastructure, medical, smart energy and wireless networking.Skyworks faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated Products, QUALCOMM and Qorvo.