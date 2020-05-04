Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock exchange 37,869 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 72.78k. Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock is trading at $0.9400, up 0.0 cents or 0.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is $7.11M. Gross Profit is $1.68M and the EBITDA is $-8.03M.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is 72.78k compared to 133.29k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7183 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8089. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). Approximately 0.46% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock is 1.64, indicating its 11.04% to 20.17% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ANY’s short term support levels are around $0.92, $0.88 and $0.84 on the downside. ANYs short term resistance levels are $1.06, $0.99 and $0.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ANY has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.56) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42). ANY is trading 184.85% off its 52 week low at $0.33 and -65.19% off its 52 week high of $2.70. Performance wise, ANY stock has recently shown investors 3.30% a rise in a week, 36.23% a rise in a month and 21.16% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has shown a return of 20.79% since the 1st of this year.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Key Statistics:

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.533M. ANY insiders hold roughly 28.02% of the shares. On Jun-24-15 ROTH Capital Initiated ANY as Buy at $8 and on Jan-19-16 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated ANY as Buy at $3.

There are currently 2.71M shares in the float and 3.62M shares outstanding. There are 0.46% shares short in ANYs float. The industry rank for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is 123 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 49% .

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Fundamentals Statistics:

ANY last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,030 to $7,114 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.03.

About Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY):

Sphere 3D Corporation is a virtualization technology solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development, and sale of Sphere 3D’s Glassware 2.0 ultra-thin client technology, that allows access to third party software on any Cloud connected device. Sphere 3D also develops V3 systems appliances, a series of servers that are used for virtualization; and provides Desktop Cloud Orchestrator software, which allows administrators to manage local, cloud hosted, or hybrid virtual desktop deployments. It caters to the cloud computing market. Sphere 3D Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.