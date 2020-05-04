ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ), a Industrials Specialty Business Services business, saw its stock exchange 48,606 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 79k. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) stock is quoted at $0.4756, down -0.0843 cents or -15.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is $351.68M. Gross Profit is $77.54M and the EBITDA is $20.36M.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is 79k compared to 26.36k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5835 and a 200-day moving average of $1.0075. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ). Approximately 0.11% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) stock is 1.36, indicating its 19.41% to 24.98% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ALJJs short term resistance levels are $1.33, $1.20 and $1.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ALJJ has short term rating of Neutral (-0.22), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.39) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34). ALJJ is trading 29.43% off its 52 week low at $0.35 and -76.53% off its 52 week high of $1.93. Performance wise, ALJJ stock has recently shown investors -3.62% a reduction in a week, -24.50% a reduction in a month and -63.17% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) has shown a return of -60.61% since the beginning of the year.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Key Data:

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.057M. ALJJ insiders hold roughly 54.46% of the shares.

There are currently 19.21M shares in the float and 50.77M shares outstanding. There are 0.11% shares short in ALJJs float. The industry rank for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Key Fundamentals:

ALJJ last 2 years revenues have decreased from $354,997 to $351,678 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.05.

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ):

YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of Kentucky Electric Steel. It is a steel mini mill located in Ashland, Kentucky. The company manufactures SBQ hot rolled bar products, SBQ and MBQ bar flats, and high tensile SBQ spring steel for various markets, including original equipment manufacturers, cold drawn bar converters, steel service centers, and the leaf-spring suspension market for light and heavy-duty trucks, mini vans, and utility vehicles.