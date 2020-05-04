China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR), a Basic Materials Other Industrial Metals & Mining corporation, saw its stock trade 5,674 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.33k. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) stock is changing hands at $0.9900, down -0.02 cents or -1.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. ..

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is 8.33k compared to 18.69k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9094 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3691. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR). Approximately 0.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) stock is 1.96, indicating its 10.52% to 11.95% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CHNR’s short term support levels are around $0.96, $0.74 and $0.63 on the downside. CHNRs short term resistance levels are $2.25, $2.00 and $1.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CHNR has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). CHNR is trading 70.80% off its 52 week low at $0.58 and -63.06% off its 52 week high of $2.68. Performance wise, CHNR stock has recently shown investors -5.71% decrease in a week, 16.47% a greater amount in a month and -22.41% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) has shown a return of -52.63% since the beginning of the year.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) Key Data:

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $24.662M. CHNR insiders hold roughly 62.07% of the shares.

There are currently 9.45M shares in the float and 25.05M shares outstanding. There are 0.11% shares short in CHNRs float. The industry rank for China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is 24 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 9% .

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) Fundamental Data:

CHNR last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $1,403 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02.

About China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR):

China Natural Resources is primarily an integrated marketing company providing advertising and promotional services to clients in diverse industries, including technology, new media, healthcare and consumer goods.