Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock trade 9,070 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 40.17k. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) stock is trading at $0.4600, down -0.06 cents or -11.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is $25M. Gross Profit is $20.87M and the EBITDA is $-1.47M.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is 40.17k compared to 80.67k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4850 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6145. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN). Approximately 0.26% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) stock is 5.06, indicating its 8.77% to 13.70% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, DLPN’s short term support levels are around $0.44 and $0.37 on the downside. DLPNs short term resistance levels are $0.89, $0.85 and $0.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DLPN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.32) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). DLPN is trading 46.88% off its 52 week low at $0.33 and -69.62% off its 52 week high of $1.58. Performance wise, DLPN stock has recently shown investors -4.00% a pullback in a week, -18.64% a pullback in a month and -29.55% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) has shown a return of -31.43% since the first of the year.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) Key Evaluation:

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $9.217M. DLPN insiders hold roughly 27.49% of the shares. On Jan-03-19 Maxim Group Resumed DLPN as Buy at $4.50.

There are currently 14.53M shares in the float and 20.63M shares outstanding. There are 0.26% shares short in DLPNs float. The industry rank for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is 53 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) Fundamental Details:

DLPN last 2 years revenues have increased from $25,002 to $25,002 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 100.00% next year. DLPNs next year’s growth rate is -85.29 compared to an industry 25.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.86 compared to an industry of 2.08 and DLPNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.05 compared to an industry of 10.79. DLPN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.34

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN):

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.