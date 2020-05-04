Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR), a Consumer Cyclical Luxury Goods business, saw its stock exchange 50,271 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 173.53k. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) stock is trading at $0.6902, down -0.0297 cents or -4.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) is $33.78M. Gross Profit is $15.28M and the EBITDA is $2.85M.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) is 173.53k compared to 237.92k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6703 and a 200-day moving average of $1.1394. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR). Approximately 0.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) stock is 0.33, indicating its 6.01% to 7.75% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CTHR’s short term support level is around $0.67 on the downside. CTHRs short term resistance levels are $1.56, $1.51 and $1.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CTHR has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.25). CTHR is trading 15.03% off its 52 week low at $0.60 and -72.17% off its 52 week high of $2.48. Performance wise, CTHR stock has recently shown investors -1.40% a slope in a week, 0.03% a rise in a month and -54.29% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) has shown a return of -51.39% since the beginning of the year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Key Research:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.003M. CTHR insiders hold roughly 11.76% of the shares. On Oct-24-07 Northland Securities Downgrade CTHR as Outperform → Market Perform at $7 → $4. On Feb-22-08 Northland Securities Reiterated CTHR as Market Perform at $4 → $2 and on Mar-04-08 Merriman Curhan Ford Upgrade CTHR as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 25.57M shares in the float and 30.29M shares outstanding. There are 0.11% shares short in CTHRs float. The industry rank for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) is 77 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Fundamental Evaluation:

CTHR last 2 years revenues have increased from $32,244 to $33,777 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.02 and a loss of -160.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.41 compared to an industry of 0.88 and CTHRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.18 compared to an industry of 11.63. CTHR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR):

Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity.