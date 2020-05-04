ATA Creativity Global (AACG), a Consumer Defensive Education & Training Services organization, saw its stock exchange 33,053 common shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.14k. ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock traded at $0.7400, up 0.0164 cents or +2.27% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $35.86M..

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is 22.14k compared to 18.67k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has a 50-day moving average of $0.8424 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3008. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of ATA Creativity Global (AACG). Approximately 0.10% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock is 2.18, indicating its 13.84% to 8.43% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AACG’s short term support level is around $0.72 on the downside. AACGs short term resistance levels are $1.88, $1.74 and $1.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AACG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.37), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.51) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41). AACG is trading 20.92% off its 52 week low at $0.61 and -77.16% off its 52 week high of $3.24. Performance wise, AACG stock has recently shown investors -1.33% a cutback in a week, -21.98% a cutback in a month and -36.04% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has shown a return of -45.62% since the beginning of the year.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Key Research:

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $21.002M. AACG insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

There are currently 24.90M shares in the float and 31.08M shares outstanding. There are 0.10% shares short in AACGs float. The industry rank for ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Fundamentals Statistics:

AACG last 2 years revenues have increased from $97,770 to $97,770 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.70.

About ATA Creativity Global (AACG):

ATA Creativity Global is focused on providing educational experiences and services for students primarily China and abroad. ATA Creativity Global, formerly known as ATA Inc., is based in BEIJING, China.