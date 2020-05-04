China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Parts business, saw its stock exchange 17,398 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 67.5k. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) stock is changing hands at $0.9105, down -0.0694 cents or -7.08% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is $1.49B. Gross Profit is $219.61M and the EBITDA is $195.8M.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is 67.5k compared to 108.31k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9053 and a 200-day moving average of $1.5784. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC). Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) stock is 1.28, indicating its 9.33% to 9.01% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CXDC’s short term support levels are around $0.87, $0.80 and $0.72 on the downside. CXDCs short term resistance levels are $2.20, $2.05 and $1.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CXDC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.25). CXDC is trading 50.77% off its 52 week low at $0.63 and -62.45% off its 52 week high of $2.53. Performance wise, CXDC stock has recently shown investors 6.75% a greater amount in a week, -13.64% a reduction in a month and -47.51% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has shown a return of -46.93% since the beginning of the year.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Key Figures:

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $60.957M. CXDC insiders hold roughly 49.40% of the shares. On Jan-03-11 Ladenburg Thalmann Reiterated CXDC as Buy at $7.80 → $9. On Jul-14-11 Oppenheimer Resumed CXDC as Outperform and on Jul-20-15 Credit Suisse Upgrade CXDC as Neutral → Outperform.

There are currently 33.87M shares in the float and 69.05M shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in CXDCs float. The industry rank for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is 210 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Fundamental Figures:

CXDC last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,274,833 to $1,487,525 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.29 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC):

China XD Plastics Company Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Harbin Xinda Macromolecule Material, develops, manufactures, and distributes modified plastics, primarily for automotive applications. The Company’s specialized plastics are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of more than 30 automobile brands manufactured in China including Audi, Red Flag, Volkswagen and Mazda. The Company’s wholly owned research institute is dedicated to the research and development of modified plastics and benefits from technology collaboration with well-know scientists from leading Universities in China.