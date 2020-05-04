Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 8,465 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.56k. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) stock traded at $0.8804, down -0.0132 cents or -1.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. and the EBITDA is $-19.27M.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) is 21.56k compared to 24.61k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7367 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3486. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN). Approximately 0.45% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) stock is indicating its 12.84% to 12.90% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ANCN’s short term support levels are around $0.83, $0.63 and $0.56 on the downside. ANCNs short term resistance levels are $2.37, $1.89 and $1.60 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ANCN has short term rating of Neutral (0.00), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18). ANCN is trading 71.41% off its 52 week low at $0.51 and -86.78% off its 52 week high of $6.66. Performance wise, ANCN stock has recently shown investors 6.14% an inflation in a week, 31.40% an inflation in a month and -31.22% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) has shown a return of -37.11% since the 1st of this year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Key Statistics:

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $6.532M. ANCN insiders hold roughly 18.63% of the shares. On May-29-19 Robert W. Baird Initiated ANCN as Outperform at $12. On Nov-18-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrade ANCN as Buy → Neutral and on Nov-18-19 Oppenheimer Downgrade ANCN as Outperform → Perform.

There are currently 3.08M shares in the float and 7.42M shares outstanding. There are 0.45% shares short in ANCNs float. The industry rank for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) is 9 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Key Fundamentals:

ANCN last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a loss of -33.30% next year. The growth rate on ANCN this year is -34.97 compared to an industry 7.30. ANCNs next year’s growth rate is 33.33 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.01 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.44 compared to an industry of 3.31 ANCN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.55.

About Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN):

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE.