Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), a Technology Communication Equipment corporation, saw its stock trade 7,713 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 21.11k. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) stock traded at $0.5250, up 0.025 cents or +5.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is $19.84M. Gross Profit is $3.43M and the EBITDA is $-7.25M.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is 21.11k compared to 15.97k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5976 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6973. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR). Approximately 0.00% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) stock is 0.37, indicating its 17.39% to 19.75% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BDR’s short term support levels are around $0.51 and $0.47 on the downside. BDRs short term resistance levels are $0.96, $0.91 and $0.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BDR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.08), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.28) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.15) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.17). BDR is trading 38.16% off its 52 week low at $0.38 and -57.66% off its 52 week high of $1.24. Performance wise, BDR stock has recently shown investors -6.23% a cutback in a week, -16.81% a cutback in a month and -40.37% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) has shown a return of -30.92% since the start of the year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) Key Figures:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $5.127M. BDR insiders hold roughly 63.40% of the shares.

There are currently 3.57M shares in the float and 9.33M shares outstanding. There are 0.00% shares short in BDRs float. The industry rank for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is 135 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) Fundamental Details:

BDR last 2 years revenues have increased from $19,842 to $19,842 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR):

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive line of electronics and systems equipment for the cable television industry. The company’s products are used to acquire, distribute and protect the broad range of communications signals carried on fiber optic and coaxial cable distribution systems. These products are sold to customers providing an array of communications services, including television, high-speed data and telephony, to single family dwellings, multiple dwelling units, the lodging industry and various institutions.