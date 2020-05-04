Birks Group Inc. (BGI), a Consumer Cyclical Luxury Goods business, saw its stock trade 10,169 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.9k. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) stock is quoted at $0.4734, up 0.0194 cents or +4.27% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $58.58M..

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is 10.9k compared to 17.59k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4988 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8290. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Birks Group Inc. (BGI). Approximately 0.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Birks Group Inc. (BGI) stock is 2.52, indicating its 11.74% to 22.83% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BGI’s short term support levels are around $0.42 and $0.37 on the downside. BGIs short term resistance levels are $1.17, $1.12 and $0.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BGI has short term rating of Neutral (-0.10), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.40) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.35). BGI is trading 47.57% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -60.55% off its 52 week high of $1.20. Performance wise, BGI stock has recently shown investors 1.22% a spike in a week, 7.30% a spike in a month and -50.17% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has shown a return of -47.41% since the 1st of this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Key Evaluation:

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $8.507M. BGI insiders hold roughly 58.30% of the shares.

There are currently 4.28M shares in the float and 17.34M shares outstanding. There are 0.73% shares short in BGIs float. The industry rank for Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is 148 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Fundamentals Statistics:

BGI last 2 years revenues have increased from $151,049 to $167,664 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06.

About Birks Group Inc. (BGI):

Birks Group Inc. is a retailer of luxury jewelry stores. The company operates primarily in Florida, Georgia, Calgary, Vancouver and Orlando. Birks Group Inc., formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada.