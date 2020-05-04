AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), a Communication Services Advertising Agencies business, saw its stock trade 1,935 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.2k. AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) stock traded at $0.7355, down -0.0145 cents or -1.93% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is $22.71M. Gross Profit is $-8.08M and the EBITDA is $-40.13M.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is 12.2k compared to 22.53k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7726 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9777. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE). Approximately 0.88% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) stock is 0.73, indicating its 5.00% to 5.26% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ANTE’s short term support levels are around $0.72 and $0.70 on the downside. ANTEs short term resistance levels are $1.32, $1.27 and $1.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ANTE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42). ANTE is trading 13.15% off its 52 week low at $0.65 and -64.12% off its 52 week high of $2.05. Performance wise, ANTE stock has recently shown investors -1.93% a pullback in a week, -11.25% a pullback in a month and -24.35% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has shown a return of -26.08% since the start of the year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Key Research:

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $9.243M. ANTE insiders hold roughly 4.26% of the shares.

There are currently 2.01M shares in the float and 13.06M shares outstanding. There are 0.88% shares short in ANTEs float. The industry rank for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is 144 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Fundamental Details:

ANTE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $24,546 to $22,713 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.59 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE):

AirNet Technology Inc. provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment and digital multimedia primarily in China. AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China.