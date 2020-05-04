Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH), a Financial Services Insurance—Property & Casualty organization, saw its stock trade 39,014 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 94.74k. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) stock is trading at $0.4112, down -0.0345 cents or -7.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) is $187.77M. Gross Profit is $-58.53M and the EBITDA is $-83.41M.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) is 94.74k compared to 103.74k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3671 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4996. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH). Approximately 0.29% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) stock is 1.35, indicating its 14.94% to 12.33% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AFH’s short term support levels are around $0.38 and $0.31 on the downside. AFHs short term resistance levels are $0.83, $0.69 and $0.66 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AFH has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.08) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). AFH is trading 34.82% off its 52 week low at $0.31 and -68.37% off its 52 week high of $1.30. Performance wise, AFH stock has recently shown investors 6.21% a higher demand in a week, 21.98% a higher demand in a month and -26.60% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has shown a return of -4.73% since the 1st of this year.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Key Statistics:

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $4.911M. AFH insiders hold roughly 9.28% of the shares. On Jun-13-17 Boenning & Scattergood Initiated AFH as Outperform, On Mar-02-18 Boenning & Scattergood Downgrade AFH as Outperform → Neutral and on Mar-12-18 Sandler O’Neill Downgrade AFH as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 10.83M shares in the float and 12.65M shares outstanding. There are 0.29% shares short in AFHs float. The industry rank for Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) is 123 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 49% .

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Key Fundamentals:

AFH last 2 years revenues have decreased from $221,766 to $187,770 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.13 compared to an industry of 0.89 AFH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.65

About Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH):

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States.