AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH), a Technology Information Technology Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 34,116 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.59k. AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) stock is changing hands at $0.9050, up 0.004 cents or +0.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is $39.91M. Gross Profit is $8.15M and the EBITDA is $-4.06M.

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is 36.59k compared to 50.9k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) has a 50-day moving average of $0.8782 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8499. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH). Approximately 0.17% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) stock is 1.07, indicating its 9.12% to 13.43% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AMRH’s short term support level is around $0.71 on the downside. AMRHs short term resistance levels are $3.56, $2.66 and $2.28 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMRH has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.32) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10). AMRH is trading 48.45% off its 52 week low at $0.63 and -91.83% off its 52 week high of $11.38. Performance wise, AMRH stock has recently shown investors -3.12% a pullback in a week, 11.38% a pop in a month and -29.02% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) has shown a return of -58.85% since the 1st of this year.

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) Key Data:

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $2.938M. AMRH insiders hold roughly 15.96% of the shares.

There are currently 2.73M shares in the float and 3.23M shares outstanding. There are 0.17% shares short in AMRHs float. The industry rank for AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is 53 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) Fundamental Figures:

AMRH last 2 years revenues have increased from $39,915 to $39,915 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.12.

About AMERI Holdings, Inc. (AMRH):

Ameri Holdings, Inc. provides technology management solutions services. It services include SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services. Digital services include hybris e-commerce, analytics, big data, AI, IOT and software robotic process automation. Enterprise services offers designs, implements and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions. It also provides solutions for metadata repository, master data management and data quality. Ameri Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.