Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research business, saw its stock trade 927,109 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.03M. Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) stock is changing hands at $319.03, up 1.58 cents or +0.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is $3.56B. Gross Profit is $2.5B and the EBITDA is $1.2B.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is 1.03M compared to 1.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) has a 50-day moving average of $275.88 and a 200-day moving average of $299.60. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). Approximately 2.24% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) stock is 0.94, indicating its 2.69% to 3.51% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ILMN’s short term support levels are around $311.32, $289.79 and $280.97 on the downside. ILMNs short term resistance level is $333.76 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ILMN has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). ILMN is trading 62.13% off its 52 week low at $196.78 and -16.21% off its 52 week high of $380.76. Performance wise, ILMN stock has recently shown investors 2.02% a pop in a week, 16.81% a pop in a month and 7.78% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) has shown a return of -3.83% since the first of the year.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Key Details:

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $46.838B. ILMN insiders hold roughly 0.34% of the shares. On Jan-08-20 Wells Fargo Initiated ILMN as Underweight at $300. On Apr-21-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade ILMN as Outperform → Neutral at $310 and on Apr-24-20 Citigroup Downgrade ILMN as Buy → Neutral at $250 → $320.

There are currently 146.31M shares in the float and 147.00M shares outstanding. There are 2.24% shares short in ILMNs float. The industry rank for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Key Fundamentals:

ILMN last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,543,000 to $3,543,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.25 and a profit of 19.34% next year. The growth rate on ILMN this year is -3.65 compared to an industry 7.30. ILMNs next year’s growth rate is 24.64 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 31.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 23.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.17 compared to an industry of 3.31 and ILMNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 38.76 compared to an industry of 14.23. ILMN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.21.

About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN):

San Diego, CA.-based Illumina Inc. is a life sciences company, which provides tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function. Using its proprietary technologies, the company provides innovative sequencing- and array-based solutions for genotyping, copy number variation analysis, methylation studies, and gene expression profiling of DNA and RNA.Its customers include leading genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, hospitals and reference laboratories as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic and consumer genomics companies.Illumina generates revenue from two segments – Product and Service.Product revenues (82.7% of total revenues in 2019; underlying growth rate was 5.4% from 2018) are primarily attributed to the partnerships and collaborations to develop distributable clinical in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) for Illumina sequencers. Product revenues consist of sales proceeds from the Consumables and Instruments segment used in genetic analysis. This includes reagents, flow cells, and BeadChips) based on the company’s proprietary technologies.Service revenues (17.3%, up 0.9%) include genotyping and sequencing services as well as instrument maintenance contracts.Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Illumina’s portfolio of sequencing platforms represents a family of systems that are designed to meet the workflow, output, and accuracy demands of a full range of sequencing applications. The company’s MiSeq sequencing system is a low-cost desktop sequencing system that provides individual researchers with rapid turnaround time, high accuracy and streamlined workflow. NextSeq 500, launched in January 2014, provides flexibility from whole genome sequencing to targeted panels in a desktop platform. The HiSeq 2500 sequencing system allows customers to sequence an entire human genome in approximately a day.