SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 18,862,050 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.85M. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is changing hands at $7.72, up 0.9 cents or +13.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is $706.53M. Gross Profit is $528.14M and the EBITDA is $-510.22M.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 13.85M compared to 9M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC). Approximately 52.22% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is indicating its 11.85% to 11.94% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, SDC’s short term support levels are around $5.96, $4.86 and $3.95 on the downside. SDCs short term resistance levels are $15.33, $14.29 and $12.11 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SDC has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07). SDC is trading 112.09% off its 52 week low at $3.64 and -63.41% off its 52 week high of $21.10. Performance wise, SDC stock has recently shown investors 46.21% a spike in a week, 65.31% a spike in a month and -42.56% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has shown a return of -11.67% since the first of the year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Key Data:

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.972B. SDC insiders hold roughly 49.40% of the shares. On Feb-26-20 Jefferies Downgrade SDC as Buy → Hold at $10. On Mar-02-20 UBS Downgrade SDC as Buy → Neutral at $9 and on Apr-07-20 Goldman Downgrade SDC as Neutral → Sell at $9 → $3.

There are currently 76.31M shares in the float and 402.52M shares outstanding. There are 52.22% shares short in SDCs float. The industry rank for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 130 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 49% .

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Fundamental Evaluation:

SDC last 2 years revenues have increased from $750,428 to $750,428 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 55.70% next year. The growth rate on SDC this year is -32.46 compared to an industry -1.50. SDCs next year’s growth rate is -41.56 compared to an industry 30.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.87 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.45 compared to an industry of 3.91 SDC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.22.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC):

SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market.