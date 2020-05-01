The Clorox Company (CLX), a Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products business, saw its stock exchange 3,154,071 shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.93M. The Clorox Company (CLX) stock traded at $186.44, up 2.51 cents or +1.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for The Clorox Company (CLX) is $6.13B. Gross Profit is $2.73B and the EBITDA is $1.28B.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Clorox Company (CLX) is 1.93M compared to 2.54M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, The Clorox Company (CLX) has a 50-day moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of The Clorox Company (CLX). Approximately 7.92% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of The Clorox Company (CLX) stock is 0.24, indicating its 2.21% to 3.04% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CLX’s short term support levels are around $182.24, $178.29 and $168.12 on the downside. CLXs short term resistance levels are $203.18, $197.66 and $186.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CLX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). CLX is trading 29.36% off its 52 week low at $144.12 and -12.98% off its 52 week high of $214.26. Performance wise, CLX stock has recently shown investors -1.83% a drop in a week, 7.61% an inflation in a month and 19.62% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, The Clorox Company (CLX) has shown a return of 21.43% since the 1st of this year.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Key Details:

The Clorox Company (CLX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $23.324B. CLX insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Mar-09-20 Argus Upgrade CLX as Hold → Buy at $195. On Mar-16-20 JP Morgan Upgrade CLX as Underweight → Overweight at $153 → $185 and on Mar-19-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade CLX as Outperform → Neutral at $169 → $172.

There are currently 124.54M shares in the float and 126.42M shares outstanding. There are 7.92% shares short in CLXs float. The industry rank for The Clorox Company (CLX) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

The Clorox Company (CLX) Fundamental Data:

CLX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,214,000 to $6,133,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects The Clorox Company (CLX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.67 and a profit of 2.70% next year. The growth rate on CLX this year is 4.43 compared to an industry -3.60. CLXs next year’s growth rate is 4.55 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 42.02 compared to an industry of 5.44 and CLXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 23.44 compared to an industry of 12.88. CLX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.60 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.72.

About The Clorox Company (CLX):

Headquartered in Oakland, CA, The Clorox Company is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the U.S. and international markets. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores and other retail outlets. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized brands, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products, Green Works natural cleaners and laundry products, Poett and Mistolin cleaning products, Armor All and STP auto-care products, Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat litter, Kingsford charcoal, Hidden Valley and K C Masterpiece dressings and sauces, Brita water-filtration systems, Glad bags, wraps and containers, and Burt’s Bees natural personal care products. The company manufactures products in over 24 countries and markets them in more than 100 countries.The company operates through strategic business units, which are aggregated into 4 reportable segments:Cleaning (34.6% of 2Q20 Net Sales) consists of laundry, home-care, professional products and auto-care products, marketed and sold domestically. Household (24.8%) consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and containers, marketed and sold in the United States. Lifestyle (23.9%) consists of food products and water-filtration systems and filters, marketed and sold in the United States, along with all natural personal care products. International (16.7%) consists of products sold outside the United States.