ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock exchange 13,366,514 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.89M. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) stock traded at $11.49, up 4.22 cents or +58.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is $13.05M. Gross Profit is $5.7M and the EBITDA is $-2.64M.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is 2.89M compared to 1.07M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO). Approximately 4.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) stock is 1.87, indicating its 35.25% to 22.72% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, THMO’s short term support levels are around $9.02, $5.94 and $4.91 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, THMO has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). THMO is trading 604.91% off its 52 week low at $1.63 and 13.09% off its 52 week high of $10.16. Performance wise, THMO stock has recently shown investors 41.68% an inflation in a week, 228.29% an inflation in a month and 115.17% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) has shown a return of 161.14% since the 1st of this year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Key Figures:

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $66.284M. THMO insiders hold roughly 12.10% of the shares. On Nov-17-15 Maxim Group Reiterated THMO as Buy at $7 → $1. On Dec-22-15 Maxim Group Downgrade THMO as Buy → Hold and on May-23-18 H.C. Wainwright Initiated THMO as Buy.

There are currently 3.86M shares in the float and 3.96M shares outstanding. There are 4.07% shares short in THMOs float. The industry rank for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Fundamental Data:

THMO last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,047 to $13,047 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.00 and a profit of 400.00% next year. The growth rate on THMO this year is -105.96 compared to an industry 7.30. THMOs next year’s growth rate is 517.65 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.81. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 35.67 compared to an industry of 3.31 THMO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO):

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California.