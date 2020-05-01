Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 2,407,828 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.61M. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) stock is quoted at $155.49, up 2.76 cents or +1.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is $1.42B. Gross Profit is $999.84M and the EBITDA is $10.72M.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is 1.61M compared to 1.89M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). Approximately 6.69% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) stock is 0.99, indicating its 4.23% to 4.82% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TEAM’s short term support levels are around $153.69, $148.47 and $146.59 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, TEAM has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). TEAM is trading 46.54% off its 52 week low at $106.11 and -2.19% off its 52 week high of $158.98. Performance wise, TEAM stock has recently shown investors 4.08% a greater amount in a week, 13.28% a greater amount in a month and 3.95% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has shown a return of 29.21% since the 1st of this year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Key Details:

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $38.161B. TEAM insiders hold roughly 0.93% of the shares. On Jan-24-20 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated TEAM as Buy at $150 → $165. On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated TEAM as Overweight and on Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated TEAM as Overweight.

There are currently 119.48M shares in the float and 245.11M shares outstanding. There are 6.69% shares short in TEAMs float. The industry rank for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is 40 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 16% .

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Fundamentals Statistics:

TEAM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,210,127 to $1,415,971 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.21 and a profit of 25.25% next year. The growth rate on TEAM this year is 23.26 compared to an industry 3.50. TEAMs next year’s growth rate is 23.58 compared to an industry 20.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 21.18 compared to an industry of 5.16 and TEAMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 512.27 compared to an industry of 24.41. TEAM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.21.

About Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM):

Atlassian is a global leader and innovator in the enterprise collaboration and workflow software space. The company offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions, which help organizations, collaborate and manage their workforce, such that the teams work better together.Initially, Atlassian’s products were designed to help software developer teams communicate, collaborate, and manage the design and delivery cycle of software. However, over the years, uses of Atlassian’s solutions have expanded virally to teams across diverse industries. With its sustained focus on developing new collaboration tools, the company now caters to the need of several corporate functions, including finance, legal, human resource and IT support.The company has more than 164,000 customers in 190 countries and virtually across every industry sector. Over two-thirds of the Fortune 500 companies, including General Motors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Verizon, are currently using at least one Atlassian solution.The company has 13 sets of solutions dividedunder four product categories — Plan, Track, & Support; Collaborate; Code, Build, & Ship; and Security & Identity. Among these 13 products, Atlassian’s JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello are the most notable ones.The company’s JIRA team collaboration software leads among the software developer community. Atlassian’s sustained focus on adding new features to JIRA software as per customer requirements has helped it stay ahead of its competitor’s offerings including Broadcom’s Rally Software, Microsoft’s Azure DevOps Server and IBM’s Rational.With the Confluence solution, teams can create, share, and collaborate on content. Atlassian’s Bitbucket is used by professionals for code sharing. The Trello software adds a visual component that helps organizations keep track of who is working on what project and how far they have reached.Atlassian generates revenues primarily in the form of subscriptions, maintenance, perpetual license and other sources. Subscription and maintenance, together, contributed nearly 85% to fiscal 2019 revenues of $1.2 billion.