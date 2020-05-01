Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock trade 9,534,611 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.69M. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is trading at $2,474.00, up 101.29 cents or +4.27% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is $280.52B. Gross Profit is $114.99B and the EBITDA is $36.19B.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 5.69M compared to 6.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has a 50-day moving average of $2,080.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,917.29. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Approximately 1.17% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is 1.31, indicating its 2.97% to 3.23% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AMZN’s short term support levels are around $2388.60, $2178.09 and $1970.01 on the downside. AMZNs short term resistance level is $2575.08 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMZN has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). AMZN is trading 52.15% off its 52 week low at $1626.03 and 0.53% off its 52 week high of $2461.00. Performance wise, AMZN stock has recently shown investors 3.11% a surge in a week, 26.89% a surge in a month and 32.25% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has shown a return of 33.89% since the start of the year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Key Data:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.233T. AMZN insiders hold roughly 15.12% of the shares. On Apr-17-20 Wolfe Research Initiated AMZN as Outperform, On Apr-22-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated AMZN as Outperform at $2350 → $2800 and on Apr-23-20 Goldman Reiterated AMZN as Buy at $2600 → $2900.

There are currently 422.95M shares in the float and 491.05M shares outstanding. There are 1.17% shares short in AMZNs float. The industry rank for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Fundamental Evaluation:

AMZN last 2 years revenues have increased from $280,522,000 to $280,522,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 6.34 and a profit of 42.08% next year. The growth rate on AMZN this year is 21.82 compared to an industry -6.40. AMZNs next year’s growth rate is 45.45 compared to an industry 28.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 125.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 112.05. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 19.84 compared to an industry of 4.05 and AMZNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 36.90 compared to an industry of 18.21. AMZN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 28.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 5.72.

About Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN):

Amazon.com is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. Its online retail business revolves around the Prime program well-supported by the company’s massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish footprint in physical grocery supermarket space. Amazon also enjoys dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) space, thanks to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is one of its high-margin generating businesses. Amazon has also become a household name with its Alexa powered Echo devices. Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed Alexa is helping the company sell products and services.Revenues were $280.5 billion in 2019. The company reports revenue under three broad heads—North America, International and AWS, which generated 60.9%, 26.6% and 12.5% of total revenues, respectively.Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Amazon targets three categories of customers—consumers, sellers and website developers. Consumers are offered variety, convenience and free delivery of goods displayed on the company’s websites. The agreements with sellers are varied, enabling them to use the company’s websites to either sell their merchandise directly, or redirect customers to the sellers’ own branded websites. In case of the latter arrangement, Amazon earns a fee for the sales thus generated.Competition comes in the form of traditional retailers, other online retailers, media companies, web portals, search engines, e-commerce companies and cloud computing service providers.