Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a Technology Computer Hardware organization, saw its stock trade 9,258,643 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.13M. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock traded at $46.08, down -1.65 cents or -3.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is $16.08B. Gross Profit is $3.75B and the EBITDA is $1.35B.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is 6.13M compared to 6.12M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Western Digital Corporation (WDC). Approximately 2.93% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock is 1.66, indicating its 5.20% to 5.82% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, WDC’s short term support levels are around $44.49, $38.02 and $34.66 on the downside. WDCs short term resistance levels are $71.71, $69.87 and $65.87 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WDC has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.01). WDC is trading 68.18% off its 52 week low at $27.40 and -36.00% off its 52 week high of $72.00. Performance wise, WDC stock has recently shown investors 16.98% an increase in a week, 10.72% an increase in a month and -31.18% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has shown a return of -27.40% since the beginning of the year.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Key Statistics:

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.775B. WDC insiders hold roughly 0.36% of the shares. On Mar-02-20 Stifel Upgrade WDC as Hold → Buy at $63 → $73. On Apr-13-20 Goldman Resumed WDC as Neutral at $45 and on Apr-20-20 Cleveland Research Downgrade WDC as Neutral → Underperform.

There are currently 297.85M shares in the float and 303.03M shares outstanding. There are 2.93% shares short in WDCs float. The industry rank for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is 64 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Fundamental Data:

WDC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $16,569,000 to $15,582,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Western Digital Corporation (WDC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.93 and a profit of 123.74% next year. The growth rate on WDC this year is -35.33 compared to an industry -16.20. WDCs next year’s growth rate is 95.53 compared to an industry 6.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 31.47 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.46 compared to an industry of 3.13 and WDCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.54 compared to an industry of 9.79. WDC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.23.

About Western Digital Corporation (WDC):

Western Digital Corporation (WDC), headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the largest hard disk drive (HDD) producers in the U.S. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of HDDs used in desktop PCs, servers, network-attached storage devices, video game consoles, digital video recorders and a host of other consumer electronic devices.The acquisition of SanDisk enabled the company to venture into the flash drive storage technology space.Western Digital sells hard drives of 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors with storage capacities ranging from 30 gigabytes (GB) to 6 terabytes (TB).The company’s solid-state drives (SSDs) include 2.5-inch, mSATA, MO-297 and CompactFlash form factors, with storage capacities ranging from 128 megabytes (MB) to 400 GB.The company also provides WD software applications, such as WD Photos and WD 2GO to the mobile computing market. The company’s solutions are compatible with Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows Platforms.The company markets its products and solutions through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and retailers.On Sep 19, 2019, Western Digital inked a deal with DDN, a supplier of big data storage worldwide, to divest its IntelliFlash business in a bid to optimize Data Center Systems portfolio. Per the deal, both the companies have agreed on a multi-year strategic partnership wherein DDN will buy Western Digital’s HDD and SSD storage devices.Western Digital mainly competes with companies like Intel, Micron, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology and Toshiba Corporation.The company competes with other hard drive manufacturers with offerings in the desktop, notebook, enterprise computer, consumer electronic devices and external storage markets.Western Digital reported revenues of $16.57 billion in the fiscal 2019.Geographically, Americas, Asia, and Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA), contributed 26%, 19% and 55%, respectively to fiscal 2019 revenues.During fiscal 2019, about 45% of total revenue came from its top 10 customers.