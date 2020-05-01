Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 2,489,364 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 850.69k. Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) stock is quoted at $191.25, up 21.97 cents or +12.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) is $841.31M. Gross Profit is $639.87M and the EBITDA is $275.02M.

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) is 850.69k compared to 789.45k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD). Approximately 6.94% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) stock is 0.67, indicating its 6.83% to 4.70% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ABMD’s short term support levels are around $189.80, $175.37 and $164.35 on the downside. ABMDs short term resistance levels are $223.54, $219.47 and $196.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABMD has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). ABMD is trading 60.70% off its 52 week low at $119.01 and -33.08% off its 52 week high of $285.77. Performance wise, ABMD stock has recently shown investors 12.00% a greater amount in a week, 31.75% a greater amount in a month and 2.35% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) has shown a return of 12.11% since the 1st of this year.

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Key Details:

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.508B. ABMD insiders hold roughly 2.04% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 BTIG Research Resumed ABMD as Neutral, On Feb-12-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade ABMD as Equal-Weight → Underweight at $165 and on Apr-27-20 SVB Leerink Downgrade ABMD as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $175.

There are currently 44.15M shares in the float and 45.14M shares outstanding. There are 6.94% shares short in ABMDs float. The industry rank for Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) is 30 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Fundamental Figures:

ABMD last 2 years revenues have increased from $769,432 to $841,306 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.94 and a loss of -4.83% next year. The growth rate on ABMD this year is -9.70 compared to an industry 8.90. ABMDs next year’s growth rate is 19.39 compared to an industry 27.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.47. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.23 compared to an industry of 2.98 and ABMDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 47.84 compared to an industry of 19.62. ABMD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.28 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.91.

About Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD):

Headquartered in Danvers, MA and founded in 1981, ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of medical products, designed to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Abiomed's main product line – Impella – comprises Impella 2.5, Impella 5.0, Impella LD, Impella CP and Impella RP.Impella 2.5 is primarily used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab) for partial circulatory support for up to six hours.The Impella 5.0 and Impella LD received 510(K) clearances for circulatory support for up to six hours. These devices are primarily used in the heart surgery suite and support patients who require higher levels of circulatory support as compared to the Impella 2.5. This equipment can pump up to 5 liters of blood per minute. Impella CP provides blood flow of approximately one liter more per minute than Impella 2.5. Impella RP is a catheter-based axial flow device that can pump more than four liters of blood per minute during right heart failure.ABIOMED's non-impella based products include AB5000, which is used to support acute heart failure patients. The company's Symphony device designed to treat chronic patients with moderate heart failure is currently undergoing human clinical trials outside the U.S.FY19 at a GlanceFiscal 2019 EPS came in at $5.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05. The figure skyrocketed 129% year over year.Revenues totaled $769.4 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779.7 million. The metric shot up 29.6% from fiscal 2018.