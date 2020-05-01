Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research organization, saw its stock exchange 71,734 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 213.11k. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) stock is quoted at $1.8700, down -0.05 cents or -2.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $-250.82k..

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is 213.11k compared to 596.9k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has a 50-day moving average of $1.7774 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4755. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE). Approximately 0.38% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) stock is 2.81, indicating its 5.64% to 13.94% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, GENE’s short term support levels are around $1.81 and $1.46 on the downside. GENEs short term resistance levels are $4.73, $4.43 and $3.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GENE has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). GENE is trading 32.78% off its 52 week low at $1.41 and -70.41% off its 52 week high of $6.32. Performance wise, GENE stock has recently shown investors 1.63% a higher demand in a week, -5.09% a reduction in a month and -54.39% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has shown a return of -6.03% since the first of the year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Key Research:

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $14.82M. GENE insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

There are currently 6.58M shares in the float and 9.57M shares outstanding. There are 0.38% shares short in GENEs float. The industry rank for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Fundamental Details:

GENE last 2 years revenues have increased from $25.444 to $7.628 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.22.

About Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE):

Genetic Technologies was the first company in the world to recognize important new applications for non-coding DNA (DeoxyriboNucleic Acid). The Company has since been granted patents securing intellectual property rights for particular uses of non-coding DNA in genetic analysis and gene mapping across all genes in all multicellular species.