Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials business, saw its stock exchange 3,751,301 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.58M. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) stock is changing hands at $255.28, down -24.71 cents or -8.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is $9.61B. Gross Profit is $4.36B and the EBITDA is $2.8B.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 2.58M compared to 2.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has a 50-day moving average of $245.30 and a 200-day moving average of $276.62. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). Approximately 2.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) stock is 1.50, indicating its 5.54% to 5.61% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, LRCX’s short term support levels are around $245.07, $218.15 and $187.89 on the downside. LRCXs short term resistance levels are $341.58, $305.93 and $298.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LRCX has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.02). LRCX is trading 49.25% off its 52 week low at $171.04 and -25.86% off its 52 week high of $344.32. Performance wise, LRCX stock has recently shown investors -3.29% a cutback in a week, 6.37% a greater amount in a month and -17.90% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has shown a return of -12.69% since the beginning of the year.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Key Details:

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $37.057B. LRCX insiders hold roughly 0.32% of the shares. On Apr-03-20 Nomura Upgrade LRCX as Neutral → Buy at $265. On Apr-08-20 Exane BNP Paribas Initiated LRCX as Outperform at $320 and on Apr-23-20 Needham Reiterated LRCX as Buy at $340 → $325.

There are currently 145.48M shares in the float and 149.86M shares outstanding. There are 2.69% shares short in LRCXs float. The industry rank for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Fundamental Research:

LRCX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,653,559 to $9,614,019 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.98 and a profit of 18.65% next year. The growth rate on LRCX this year is 5.77 compared to an industry 8.20. LRCXs next year’s growth rate is 11.37 compared to an industry 29.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 30.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 31.25. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.17 compared to an industry of 7.02 and LRCXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.48 compared to an industry of 15.80. LRCX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 15.39 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 4.19.

About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX):

Established in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, Lam Research Corporation supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Its products are used by semiconductor manufacturers in front-end and WLP processes, creating memory, microprocessors, and other logic integrated circuits for a broad range of electronic devices.The MOS process of making integrated circuits involve the deposition of many layers of materials on a semiconductor wafer. Each layer is prepared using a pattern on a photomask, cleaning off the excess material and then exposing to light sources to change the chemical composition of the layer. The final wafer is then planarized, cut into individual die, electrical leads attached and packaged.Lam’s product offerings in deposition and etch address numerous critical steps in the fabrication process with the goal of reducing defect rates, improving yields, lowering costs and reducing the processing time.In fiscal 2019, Lam served three market segments—Memory, Foundry and Logic/Integrated device manufacturing which generated 78% (up from 67% in 2018), 14% (down from 27% in 2018) and 8% (up from 6% in 2018), of its revenues, respectively.The revenue distribution by geography in fiscal 2019 was as follows —Korea 14% (up from 35% in 2018), Taiwan 13% (down from 13% in 2018), Japan 9% (up from 17% in 2018), China 33% (up from 16% in 2018), U.S accounted for 11% (down from 7% in 2018), Europe 5% (down from 5% in 2018) and South East Asia accounted for 7% ( up from 7% in 2018).For fiscal 2019, the customers that accounted for greater than 10% of total revenues include Intel Corporation; Micron Technology, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Company, Ltd.; SK hynix Inc., and Toshiba, Inc.Being a leading producer of specialized equipment, most of the competition comes from other large equipment makers, such as KLA-Tencor Corporation and Applied Materials, Inc.