Ingevity Corporation (NGVT), a Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,552,660 common shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 655.06k. Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) stock is trading at $51.92, up 7.0 cents or +15.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is $1.3B. Gross Profit is $490.4M and the EBITDA is $414.6M.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is 655.06k compared to 681.64k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT). Approximately 3.59% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) stock is 2.10, indicating its 6.47% to 7.08% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NGVT’s short term support levels are around $42.86, $36.96 and $29.54 on the downside. NGVTs short term resistance levels are $90.77, $83.36 and $77.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NGVT has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06). NGVT is trading 108.35% off its 52 week low at $24.92 and -55.20% off its 52 week high of $115.88. Performance wise, NGVT stock has recently shown investors 36.34% a pop in a week, 47.50% a pop in a month and -22.00% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) has shown a return of -40.58% since the beginning of the year.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Key Research:

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.172B. NGVT insiders hold roughly 0.65% of the shares. On Oct-16-19 Wells Fargo Initiated NGVT as Outperform, On Jan-24-20 Loop Capital Upgrade NGVT as Hold → Buy at $94 and on Apr-03-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade NGVT as Overweight → Equal Weight at $43.

There are currently 41.58M shares in the float and 41.84M shares outstanding. There are 3.59% shares short in NGVTs float. The industry rank for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is 131 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Fundamental Evaluation:

NGVT last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,292,900 to $1,292,900 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.79 and a profit of 22.00% next year. The growth rate on NGVT this year is -1.42 compared to an industry -8.20. NGVTs next year’s growth rate is 15.64 compared to an industry 26.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.09 compared to an industry of 1.33 and NGVTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.41 compared to an industry of 6.67. NGVT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.36.

About Ingevity Corporation (NGVT):

Based in North Charleston, SC, Ingevity Corporation is a global producer of high performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The company provides innovative solutions through proprietary formulated products. Ingevity started trading in May 2016 after its spinoff from the WestRock Company.The company’s products are used across a wide range of applications including oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.Ingevity reports through two operating segments – Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials.Performance Chemicals (62% of 2019 sales) – This segment mainly produces applications in three product families namely, oilfield technologies, pavement technologies and industrial specialties. These products act as critical inputs in a range of high performance applications, including printing inks, asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants and oil exploration and production.Performance Materials (38%) – This segment includes process purifications and automotive technologies. Process purification makes activated carbon products for water, food, beverage and chemical purification applications. Automotive technologies make automotive carbon products that are used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in trucks, cars, boats and motorcycles.The company, in March 2018, completed the buyout of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business for $310 million. The business makes pine-based tall oil fatty acids, tall oil rosin, and tall oil rosin esters that are utilized in adhesives, cleaners, paints and other coatings, inks, metalworking, mining, oilfield, packaging and rubber processing.Ingevity, in February 2019, completed the purchase of the Capa caprolactone division of Perstorp Holding AB for roughly $652.5 million. Capa is an international market leader in the manufacture and commercialization of caprolactone and high-value downstream derivatives, which include caprolactone thermoplastics, caprolactone polyols, caprolactone lactides and hexanediol. The division’s products are crucial components in coatings, adhesives, elastomers, bioplastics and resins.