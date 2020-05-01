Amcor plc (AMCR), a Consumer Cyclical Packaging & Containers corporation, saw its stock trade 9,006,601 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.51M. Amcor plc (AMCR) stock is trading at $8.97, down -0.27 cents or -2.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Amcor plc (AMCR) is $11.1B. Gross Profit is $1.8B and the EBITDA is $1.49B.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amcor plc (AMCR) is 5.51M compared to 10.35M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Amcor plc (AMCR) has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Amcor plc (AMCR). Approximately 2.57% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Amcor plc (AMCR) stock is indicating its 2.73% to 3.87% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AMCR’s short term support levels are around $8.67, $8.26 and $7.89 on the downside. AMCRs short term resistance levels are $11.10, $10.89 and $10.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMCR has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). AMCR is trading 54.66% off its 52 week low at $5.80 and -23.79% off its 52 week high of $11.77. Performance wise, AMCR stock has recently shown investors 9.26% a greater amount in a week, 10.47% a greater amount in a month and -17.17% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Amcor plc (AMCR) has shown a return of -17.25% since the start of the year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Key Details:

Amcor plc (AMCR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.388B. AMCR insiders hold roughly 0.19% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated AMCR as Market Perform at $9. On Mar-19-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated AMCR as Buy at $7.50 and on Apr-23-20 Jefferies Downgrade AMCR as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 1.58B shares in the float and 1.63B shares outstanding. There are 2.57% shares short in AMCRs float. The industry rank for Amcor plc (AMCR) is 28 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Amcor plc (AMCR) Fundamentals Statistics:

AMCR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,458,200 to $11,096,400 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Amcor plc (AMCR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 6.88% next year. The growth rate on AMCR this year is 3.28 compared to an industry -2.60. AMCRs next year’s growth rate is 4.76 compared to an industry 7.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.69 compared to an industry of 2.26 and AMCRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.34 compared to an industry of 7.16. AMCR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.

About Amcor plc (AMCR):

Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide.