Apple Inc. (AAPL), a Technology Consumer Electronics business, saw its stock exchange 37,537,233 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 34.3M. Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is quoted at $293.80, up 6.07 cents or +2.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $267.98B. Gross Profit is $98.39B and the EBITDA is $77.31B.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 34.3M compared to 50.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has a 50-day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $278.20. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Apple Inc. (AAPL). Approximately 0.79% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is 1.16, indicating its 2.15% to 2.90% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AAPL’s short term support levels are around $291.12, $286.81 and $280.66 on the downside. AAPLs short term resistance levels are $327.20, $323.92 and $310.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AAPL has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). AAPL is trading 72.55% off its 52 week low at $170.27 and -10.39% off its 52 week high of $327.85. Performance wise, AAPL stock has recently shown investors 6.82% an inflation in a week, 15.54% an inflation in a month and -9.28% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has shown a return of 0.05% since the beginning of the year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Key Research:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.286T. AAPL insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares. On Apr-08-20 Piper Sandler Reiterated AAPL as Overweight at $260 → $300. On Apr-17-20 Goldman Downgrade AAPL as Neutral → Sell at $250 → $233 and on Apr-23-20 Daiwa Securities Downgrade AAPL as Buy → Outperform at $300 → $297.

There are currently 4.37B shares in the float and 4.39B shares outstanding. There are 0.79% shares short in AAPLs float. The industry rank for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Fundamental Research:

AAPL last 2 years revenues have increased from $260,174,000 to $267,683,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Apple Inc. (AAPL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.28 and a profit of 20.07% next year. The growth rate on AAPL this year is 0.34 compared to an industry 7.30. AAPLs next year’s growth rate is 26.40 compared to an industry 14.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 24.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.36 compared to an industry of 1.84 and AAPLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 19.25 compared to an industry of 11.95. AAPL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 11.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.93.

About Apple Inc. (AAPL):

Apple’s business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone. However, the Services portfolio that includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services now became the cash cow.Moreover, non-iPhone devices like Apple Watch and AirPod gained significant traction. In fact, Apple dominates the Wearables and Hearables markets due to the growing adoption of Watch and AirPods. Solid uptake of Apple Watch also helped Apple strengthen its presence in the personal health monitoring space.Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple also designs, manufactures and sells iPad, MacBook and HomePod. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems.Apple’s other services include subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.In fiscal 2019, Apple generated $265.17 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 54.7% of total revenues. Services, Mac, iPad and Other products category contributed 17.8%, 9.9%, 8.2% and 9.4%, respectively.Apple primairly reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).In fiscal 2019, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 44.9%, 23.2%, 16.8%, 8.3% and 6.8% of total revenues, respectively.