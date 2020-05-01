Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 119,804,697 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.25M. Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) stock is trading at $0.3550, up 0.1319 cents or +59.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is $1.57B. Gross Profit is $376.35M and the EBITDA is $149.35M.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is 17.25M compared to 3M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) has a 50-day moving average of $0.1897 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3659. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA). Approximately 5.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) stock is 1.08, indicating its 24.88% to 19.37% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, XELA’s short term support levels are around $0.31, $0.28 and $0.26 on the downside. XELAs short term resistance levels are $0.61, $0.46 and $0.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, XELA has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05). XELA is trading 312.79% off its 52 week low at $0.09 and -90.35% off its 52 week high of $3.68. Performance wise, XELA stock has recently shown investors 69.05% a rise in a week, 73.17% a rise in a month and -10.13% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) has shown a return of -12.93% since the beginning of the year.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Key Research:

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $53.498M. XELA insiders hold roughly 14.47% of the shares. On Oct-22-18 Morgan Stanley Initiated XELA as Overweight at $9 and on Jan-16-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade XELA as Overweight → Equal-Weight.

There are currently 79.31M shares in the float and 141.90M shares outstanding. There are 5.12% shares short in XELAs float. The industry rank for Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is 64 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Fundamental Figures:

XELA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,586,222 to $1,566,484 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 79.10% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is -2.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.07. and XELAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.60 compared to an industry of 10.79. XELA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.31

About Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA):

Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States.