TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services business, saw its stock trade 22,787,247 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.71M. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) stock is quoted at $0.4863, up 0.1593 cents or +48.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is $1.04B. Gross Profit is $309.45M and the EBITDA is $171.56M.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is 7.71M compared to 2.02M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3091 and a 200-day moving average of $1.1944. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) stock is 2.14, indicating its 30.64% to 19.08% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, TTI’s short term support level is around $0.31 on the downside. TTIs short term resistance levels are $2.05, $1.77 and $1.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TTI has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03). TTI is trading 121.05% off its 52 week low at $0.22 and -80.39% off its 52 week high of $2.48. Performance wise, TTI stock has recently shown investors 67.69% an increase in a week, 51.97% an increase in a month and -68.63% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has shown a return of -75.19% since the 1st of this year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Key Research:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $61.142M. TTI insiders hold roughly 3.48% of the shares. On Mar-10-20 Stifel Downgrade TTI as Buy → Hold at $2 → $1. On Mar-11-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade TTI as Buy → Neutral at $2.25 → $1.25 and on Mar-13-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade TTI as Overweight → Equal Weight at $2.25 → $1.

There are currently – shares in the float and 101.72M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in TTIs float. The industry rank for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is 168 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Key Fundamentals:

TTI last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,037,933 to $1,037,933 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a loss of -8.80% next year. The growth rate on TTI this year is 820.00 compared to an industry -17.90. TTIs next year’s growth rate is 21.74 compared to an industry 13.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.37 compared to an industry of 0.37 and TTIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.41 compared to an industry of 1.59. TTI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.08.

About TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI):

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services.