Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 31,607,167 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.85M. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) stock is trading at $0.4896, up 0.1795 cents or +57.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) is $223.06M. Gross Profit is $173.45M and the EBITDA is $112.5M.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) is 10.85M compared to 1.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4370 and a 200-day moving average of $0.8607. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP). Approximately 5.51% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) stock is indicating its 39.63% to 28.90% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CHAP’s short term support levels are around $0.45, $0.33 and $0.22 on the downside. CHAPs short term resistance levels are $1.95, $1.31 and $1.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CHAP has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.01). CHAP is trading 132.04% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -93.32% off its 52 week high of $7.33. Performance wise, CHAP stock has recently shown investors 57.94% a greater amount in a week, 4.17% a greater amount in a month and -52.47% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) has shown a return of -72.18% since the 1st of this year.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) Key Research:

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $23.471M. CHAP insiders hold roughly 5.38% of the shares. On Jan-10-19 Imperial Capital Reiterated CHAP as Outperform at $25 → $10.

There are currently 37.08M shares in the float and 43.23M shares outstanding. There are 5.51% shares short in CHAPs float. The industry rank for Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) is 127 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 50% .

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) Fundamental Research:

CHAP last 2 years revenues have increased from $236,345 to $236,345 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.02 and a loss of -231.80% next year. The growth rate on CHAP this year is -64.44 compared to an industry -44.60. CHAPs next year’s growth rate is 50.00 compared to an industry -5.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.06 compared to an industry of 0.43 and CHAPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.18 compared to an industry of 0.92. CHAP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.05.

About Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP):

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.