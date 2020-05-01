AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General corporation, saw its stock trade 5,821,708 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.56M. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is changing hands at $52.28, up 1.56 cents or +3.08% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is $25.25B. Gross Profit is $19.54B and the EBITDA is $6.09B.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 3.56M compared to 4.79M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). Approximately 0.18% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is 0.53, indicating its 2.54% to 2.30% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AZN’s short term support levels are around $51.17, $49.24 and $47.13 on the downside. AZNs short term resistance level is $53.69 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AZN has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.32). AZN is trading 44.62% off its 52 week low at $36.15 and -0.08% off its 52 week high of $52.32. Performance wise, AZN stock has recently shown investors 3.75% a greater amount in a week, 17.06% a greater amount in a month and 6.50% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has shown a return of 4.85% since the beginning of the year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Key Figures:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $138.03B. AZN insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Apr-02-19 UBS Downgrade AZN as Neutral → Sell, On Oct-25-19 Liberum Upgrade AZN as Hold → Buy and on Nov-22-19 SVB Leerink Initiated AZN as Outperform.

There are currently 2.60B shares in the float and 2.61B shares outstanding. There are 0.18% shares short in AZNs float. The industry rank for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 17 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 7% .

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Key Fundamentals:

AZN last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,384,000 to $25,247,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.47 and a profit of 22.80% next year. The growth rate on AZN this year is 14.86 compared to an industry 6.60. AZNs next year’s growth rate is 28.36 compared to an industry 8.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.00 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.40 compared to an industry of 4.23 and AZNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.51 compared to an industry of 11.41. AZN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.46.

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN):

AstraZeneca plc, headquartered in London, UK, is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. AstraZeneca was formed on Apr 6, 1999, through the merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and UK’s Zeneca Group plc. AstraZeneca’s business can be broken down into separate lines based on therapeutic classes. These include metabolic diseases, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, neuroscience, infection and other.In order to bolster its respiratory portfolio, AstraZeneca acquired rights to Allergan’s branded respiratory business in the U.S. and Canada in Mar 2015. The company also acquired Takeda’s core respiratory business in May 2016.In Jun 2007, AstraZeneca acquired biotechnology company MedImmune for $15.6 billion, which strengthened its product portfolio. In Aug 2011, AstraZeneca sold its Astra Tech business to DENTSPLY for about $1.8 billion in cash. In a bid to add late-stage candidates to its pipeline, AstraZeneca entered into a number of deals (Almirall’s respiratory franchise, Bristol-Myers’ diabetes portfolio, Pearl Therapeutics and Omthera Pharmaceuticals) and struck agreements with companies such as FibroGen, Inc. In Dec 2015, AstraZeneca acquired biotech company, ZS Pharma, for about $2.7 billion to boost its cardiovascular and metabolic disease pipeline.In 2019, total sales rose 13% (CER) to $24.4 billion. Its top-selling medicines are Tagrisso (14% of total product sales), Symbicort (11%), Brilinta (7%), Farxiga (7%), Nexium (6%) and Imfinzi (6%).