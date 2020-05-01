Amgen Inc. (AMGN), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock exchange 5,704,522 shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.1M. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stock is changing hands at $239.22, up 3.53 cents or +1.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $23.97B. Gross Profit is $19.01B and the EBITDA is $11.65B.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 3.1M compared to 3.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has a 50-day moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average of $221.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Amgen Inc. (AMGN). Approximately 1.30% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stock is 0.95, indicating its 2.94% to 3.38% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AMGN’s short term support levels are around $238.20, $220.20 and $215.42 on the downside. AMGNs short term resistance level is $248.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMGN has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). AMGN is trading 43.85% off its 52 week low at $166.30 and -2.36% off its 52 week high of $244.99. Performance wise, AMGN stock has recently shown investors 2.89% a surge in a week, 18.00% a surge in a month and 5.78% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has shown a return of -0.77% since the beginning of the year.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Key Statistics:

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $140.605B. AMGN insiders hold roughly 0.22% of the shares. On Mar-30-20 Raymond James Upgrade AMGN as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $255. On Mar-31-20 Wolfe Research Initiated AMGN as Peer Perform and on Apr-15-20 Guggenheim Resumed AMGN as Neutral.

There are currently 586.49M shares in the float and 593.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.30% shares short in AMGNs float. The industry rank for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Key Fundamentals:

AMGN last 2 years revenues have increased from $23,362,000 to $23,362,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.77 and a profit of 9.78% next year. The growth rate on AMGN this year is 3.71 compared to an industry 7.30. AMGNs next year’s growth rate is 9.76 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 15.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.69 compared to an industry of 3.31 and AMGNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.65 compared to an industry of 14.23. AMGN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 15.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 3.96.

About Amgen Inc. (AMGN):

Thousand Oaks, CA-based Amgen is one of the biggest biotech companies in the world, with a strong presence in the oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience, inflammation, bone health and nephrology markets. The company used advances in cellular and molecular biology to develop two of the biotech industry’s earliest and most successful drugs, Epogen (anemia) and Neupogen (white blood cell stimulant). Amgen successfully launched two next-generation products, Aranesp and Neulasta. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Immunex Corporation gave Amgen access to the multi-blockbuster drug, Enbrel. However, all these older drugs are facing declining sales due to biosimilar or branded competition, which is being somewhat offset by its newer blockbuster drugs like Prolia/Xgeva.Amgen also has a promising pipeline of cancer drugs. It has one of the strongest cash positions in the biotech sector, which could be used to acquire more pipeline assets that could fuel long-term growth. Biosimilar drugs are also a key part of Amgen’s growth strategy.Epogen/Aranesp, Neupogen/Neulasta and Enbrel account for more than half of Amgen’s revenues. While the erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) franchise consisting of Epogen and Aranesp contributed 11.7% to 2019 product sales, the granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) franchise comprising Neupogen/Neulasta contributed 16.1% to product sales in 2019. Enbrel accounted for 23.5% of product sales.Prolia/Xgeva sales in 2019 were $4.6 billion, accounting for almost 21% of product sales. Other relatively newer products are Repatha, Blincyto, Imlygic, Corlanor, Parsabiv, Evenity, Aimovig, Kanjinti, Mvasi and Amgevita biosimilars.Amgen derives the bulk of its revenues from the domestic market (74.5% of total product sales in 2019). The company posted global sales of $23.4 billion in 2019, down 2% year over year.