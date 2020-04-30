eBay Inc. (EBAY), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock trade 17,184,029 common shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.45M. eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock is quoted at $39.03, down -0.05 cents or -0.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $10.8B. Gross Profit is $8.29B and the EBITDA is $3.08B.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 13.45M compared to 15.51M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of eBay Inc. (EBAY). Approximately 3.27% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock is 1.30, indicating its 2.67% to 2.92% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, EBAY’s short term support levels are around $38.91, $38.26 and $36.42 on the downside. EBAYs short term resistance level is $40.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EBAY has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). EBAY is trading 50.00% off its 52 week low at $26.02 and -7.07% off its 52 week high of $42.00. Performance wise, EBAY stock has recently shown investors 2.04% a surge in a week, 25.14% a surge in a month and 12.87% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has shown a return of 8.09% since the first of the year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Key Details:

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $31.071B. EBAY insiders hold roughly 4.52% of the shares. On Apr-06-20 Guggenheim Upgrade EBAY as Neutral → Buy, On Apr-24-20 Stifel Upgrade EBAY as Hold → Buy at $40 → $45 and on Apr-27-20 Mizuho Upgrade EBAY as Underperform → Neutral at $42.

There are currently 759.48M shares in the float and 803.22M shares outstanding. There are 3.27% shares short in EBAYs float. The industry rank for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 131 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Fundamental Details:

EBAY last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,800,000 to $10,800,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects eBay Inc. (EBAY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.73 and a profit of 12.50% next year. The growth rate on EBAY this year is 7.77 compared to an industry -10.10. EBAYs next year’s growth rate is 13.11 compared to an industry 29.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.84 compared to an industry of 4.05 and EBAYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.70 compared to an industry of 18.21. EBAY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.74.

About eBay Inc. (EBAY):

eBay operates as an online shopping site that allows visitors to browse through available products listed for sale or auction through each company’s online storefront. Over the years, the company has evolved from a relatively small community user-based auction site to a worldwide commercial behemoth store.The company is well positioned in the online marketplace space. Since the separation from Paypal in 2015, its marketplace business continues to be the key growth driver for eBay.eBay’s structured data initiatives to better understand, organize and leverage inventory on its site for delivering more personalized user experiences continues to drive gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth.In addition to the marketplace business, the company’s advertising business has been doing well. Its focus on growing promoted listing fees (as part of the first-party advertising business) should continue to expand the company’s growth. Total net revenues were $10.8 billion in 2019. The company’s revenues are classified into two types, namely Net transaction revenues and Marketing services and other (MS&O) revenues, which generated 80% and 20% of total revenues, respectively, in 2019.Net transaction revenues primarily include final value fees, feature fees, store subscription and other fees, often from sellers and buyers on Marketplace and StubHub platforms.MS&O revenues consist of Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds revenues, primarily from the sale of advertisements, classifieds fees, revenue sharing arrangements and first-party inventory programs.