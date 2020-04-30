Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 393,960 common shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 588.91k. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) stock traded at $24.93, up 1.15 cents or +4.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is $242.9M. Gross Profit is $203.53M and the EBITDA is $24M.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is 588.91k compared to 689.28k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). Approximately 27.65% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) stock is indicating its 7.14% to 8.60% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, PING’s short term support levels are around $24.08, $22.36 and $21.46 on the downside. PINGs short term resistance levels are $28.63, $27.50 and $26.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PING has short term rating of Bullish (0.48), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37). PING is trading 107.40% off its 52 week low at $12.02 and -16.34% off its 52 week high of $29.80. Performance wise, PING stock has recently shown investors 4.31% a greater amount in a week, 23.72% a greater amount in a month and -0.16% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has shown a return of 2.59% since the 1st of this year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Key Figures:

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.988B. PING insiders hold roughly 1.47% of the shares. On Jan-21-20 Goldman Downgrade PING as Buy → Neutral at $24 → $27. On Mar-27-20 BTIG Research Initiated PING as Buy at $25 and on Apr-16-20 Dougherty & Company Initiated PING as Neutral.

There are currently 15.18M shares in the float and 80.00M shares outstanding. There are 27.65% shares short in PINGs float. The industry rank for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is 131 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Fundamentals Statistics:

PING last 2 years revenues have increased from $242,898 to $242,898 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.03 and a profit of 63.10% next year. The growth rate on PING this year is -36.36 compared to an industry -10.30. PINGs next year’s growth rate is 57.14 compared to an industry 19.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.67 compared to an industry of 4.09 and PINGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 28.58 compared to an industry of 10.64. PING fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.28 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.

About Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING):

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.