Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General business, saw its stock exchange 76,191,620 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.61M. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is trading at $83.14, up 4.47 cents or +5.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is $22.45B. Gross Profit is $17.77B and the EBITDA is $6.49B.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 25.61M compared to 23.98M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). Approximately 1.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is 0.71, indicating its 5.90% to 4.67% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GILD’s short term support levels are around $80.59, $78.77 and $75.62 on the downside. GILDs short term resistance level is $85.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GILD has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.44) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.43). GILD is trading 36.54% off its 52 week low at $60.89 and -3.29% off its 52 week high of $85.97. Performance wise, GILD stock has recently shown investors 2.25% a pop in a week, 9.50% a pop in a month and 29.30% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has shown a return of 27.95% since the first of the year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Key Data:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $104.675B. GILD insiders hold roughly 0.41% of the shares. On Apr-20-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade GILD as Outperform → Market Perform at $79. On Apr-20-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade GILD as Overweight → Equal Weight at $87 and on Apr-27-20 UBS Downgrade GILD as Buy → Neutral at $77 → $80.

There are currently 1.25B shares in the float and 1.32B shares outstanding. There are 1.80% shares short in GILDs float. The industry rank for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 14 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Fundamental Research:

GILD last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,449,000 to $22,449,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.59 and a profit of 0.32% next year. The growth rate on GILD this year is -2.71 compared to an industry 7.50. GILDs next year’s growth rate is 1.86 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 18.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.39 compared to an industry of 3.31 and GILDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.78 compared to an industry of 14.23. GILD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.58.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD):

Headquartered in Foster City, CA, Gilead Sciences is a pioneer in developing drugs for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, hematology/oncology diseases and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company has a strong HIV franchise with key HIV/AIDS therapies like tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based products Genvoya, Odefsey, Descovy, Biktarvy and Truvada. Total sales from HIV franchise came in at $16.4 billion in 2019. The portfolio also includes hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs like Harvoni and Epclusa, and HBV drug, Vemlidy. For 2019, HCV product sales were $2.9 billion compared to $3.7 billion in 2018.Yescarta, the first cell therapy approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, has diversified Gilead’s portfolio. Total Yescarta sales in 2019 came in at $256 million.Gilead has a robust late-stage pipeline that bodes well for long-term growth. The company is also working on diversifying and growing its business beyond antivirals into other therapeutic areas. The company has a collaboration agreement with Galapagos for the development and commercialization of the JAK1-selective inhibitor, filgotinib, for inflammatory disease indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion in 2017 to enter the CAR T space. In December 2017, Gilead acquired Cell Design Labs Inc. The company has recently collaborated with Novo Nordisk to develop drugs for the treatment of NASH.Revenues in 2019 came in at $22.4 billion, down from $22.1 billion in 2018.