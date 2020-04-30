Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 69,523,740 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 47.53M. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock traded at $0.7797, up 0.1817 cents or +30.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is $628.92M. Gross Profit is $537.09M and the EBITDA is $430.85M.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is 47.53M compared to 29.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5129 and a 200-day moving average of $2.8752. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock is 2.09, indicating its 25.89% to 16.61% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CPE’s short term support level is around $0.52 on the downside. CPEs short term resistance levels are $4.96, $4.68 and $3.81 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CPE has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.05) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03). CPE is trading 105.18% off its 52 week low at $0.38 and -90.79% off its 52 week high of $8.47. Performance wise, CPE stock has recently shown investors 79.61% a higher demand in a week, 47.78% a higher demand in a month and -74.93% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has shown a return of -83.86% since the first of the year.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Key Evaluation:

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $309.294M. CPE insiders hold roughly 2.17% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Barclays Downgrade CPE as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Mar-31-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade CPE as Neutral → Underweight and on Apr-07-20 Scotiabank Downgrade CPE as Sector Outperform → Sector Perform.

There are currently – shares in the float and 292.03M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in CPEs float. The industry rank for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is 141 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Fundamental Evaluation:

CPE last 2 years revenues have increased from $671,572 to $671,572 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a loss of -5.46% next year. The growth rate on CPE this year is -38.16 compared to an industry -38.30. CPEs next year’s growth rate is -44.68 compared to an industry -4.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.05. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.07 compared to an industry of 0.43 and CPEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.56 compared to an industry of 0.92. CPE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.

About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE):

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Callon Petroleum Company is solely focused on exploration, and production of oil and gas resources in the Permian Basin. Among the three major sub basins of Permian, — Midland Basin, Delaware Basin and Central Basin Platform — Callon Petroleum has strong footprint in the Midland and Delaware Basins.Formed in 1950, Callon Petroleum entered the Delaware Basin in February 2017. At the end of 2019, the company had net estimated proved reserves of 540 MMBoe, rising 126% from 2018 levels. Of the total net proved reserves, 346.4 MMBbls was crude oil. Notably, it replaced 212% of production in 2019. In 2018, the company made various acquisitions to expand its footprint in the Delaware Basin. The company, inclusive of the acquisition, has around 84,705 net acres in the Permian basin.In April, 2019, Callon Petroleum agreed to divest certain non-core assets in the Midland Basin. The assets include Ranger operating area in the southern Midland Basin, which comprises net Wolfcamp acreage of about 9,850. It also includes more than 80 producing horizontal wells that have been drilled since 2012 and 70 net as well as delineated locations that surpass an internal rate of return of more than 25% at strip pricing. Notably, in December 2019, Callon Petroleum completed an all-stock $3.2-billion merger deal acquiring Carrizo Oil & Gas. The combined company is expected to have around 200,000 net acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale.Also, in the first quarter of 2019, Callon Petroleum completed a strategic deal that augmented the net acreage of Callon Petroleum’s Midland Basin leasehold position by about 167 acres. The deal has strengthened the company’s adjacent position in northwest Howard County through the addition of two incremental long-lateral drilling spacing units (DSUs) in exchange for low working interest properties in Midland County.In 2019, net production volumes averaged 41.3 Mboe/d, indicating an increase of 26% from 2018 levels. Of this total output, 77% was oil and the rest comprised natural gas.