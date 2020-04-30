Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P corporation, saw its stock trade 14,856,906 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.68M. Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) stock is quoted at $10.05, up 1.9 cents or +23.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) is $4.39B. Gross Profit is $2.82B and the EBITDA is $1.84B.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) is 11.68M compared to 12.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL). Approximately 6.04% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) stock is 2.26, indicating its 10.30% to 11.69% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NBL’s short term support levels are around $9.96, $7.31 and $4.74 on the downside. NBLs short term resistance levels are $24.88, $23.61 and $21.98 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NBL has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.08). NBL is trading 268.13% off its 52 week low at $2.73 and -63.93% off its 52 week high of $27.86. Performance wise, NBL stock has recently shown investors 38.62% an inflation in a week, 89.27% an inflation in a month and -51.21% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) has shown a return of -59.54% since the start of the year.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Key Data:

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.875B. NBL insiders hold roughly 1.29% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Barclays Upgrade NBL as Equal Weight → Overweight, On Mar-25-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade NBL as Overweight → Neutral at $30 → $7 and on Mar-31-20 Stifel Upgrade NBL as Hold → Buy at $9 → $18.

There are currently 450.83M shares in the float and 450.83M shares outstanding. There are 6.04% shares short in NBLs float. The industry rank for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) is 141 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Fundamental Figures:

NBL last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,438,000 to $4,438,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.00 and a profit of 32.00% next year. The growth rate on NBL this year is 260.00 compared to an industry -38.30. NBLs next year’s growth rate is -30.16 compared to an industry -4.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.59 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.43 compared to an industry of 0.43 and NBLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.92 compared to an industry of 0.92. NBL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.03.

About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL):

Founded in 1932, Houston, TX-based Noble Energy Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) across the world. The company has a diversified basket of short- and long-term projects, both onshore and offshore, in domestic and international locations.Noble Energy chiefly focuses on organic growth from exploration and development drilling activities. This is further strengthened by strategic mergers and acquisitions. The company is actively engaged in periodic divestments to streamline its portfolio. Noble Energy gains from a strategic competitive advantage of selected basin sites for superior yield on returns.The company now operates under the following reportable segments: United States (US onshore); Eastern Mediterranean (Israel and Cyprus); West Africa (Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon); Other International (Newfoundland [Canada], Columbia and new ventures). During the fourth quarter, the company sold all the remaining U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to NBLX.At the end of 2019, the United States, Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa and Midstream segments contributed $3,136 million, $457 million, $311 million and $693 million, respectively, to the company’s total revenues. Inter-segment Elimination and Other had a $427-million adverse impact on its total revenues.Noble Energy has operations in four core areas — the Denver/Julesburg (DJ) Basin in onshore United States, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and Eastern Mediterranean.Noble Energy’s total proved reserves at the end of 2019 were 2,050 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) compared with 1,929 MMBoe at 2018-end. Out of the total reserves, 48% were from the United States and 52% in the rest of the world.