Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants organization, saw its stock exchange 3,138,095 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.32M. Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) stock traded at $87.46, down -0.81 cents or -0.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is $5.6B. Gross Profit is $2.83B and the EBITDA is $2.02B.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is 2.32M compared to 2.97M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM). Approximately 1.52% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) stock is 0.92, indicating its 3.31% to 4.87% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, YUM’s short term support levels are around $82.30, $75.85 and $66.04 on the downside. YUMs short term resistance levels are $101.04 and $88.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, YUM has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.36) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). YUM is trading 59.16% off its 52 week low at $54.95 and -26.95% off its 52 week high of $119.72. Performance wise, YUM stock has recently shown investors 0.77% a pop in a week, 23.76% a pop in a month and -17.98% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has shown a return of -13.17% since the beginning of the year.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Key Data:

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.317B. YUM insiders hold roughly 0.19% of the shares. On Feb-07-20 BTIG Research Downgrade YUM as Buy → Neutral, On Feb-14-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated YUM as Hold at $97 and on Apr-17-20 Wolfe Research Initiated YUM as Peer Perform.

There are currently 300.34M shares in the float and 305.05M shares outstanding. There are 1.52% shares short in YUMs float. The industry rank for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is 163 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Key Fundamentals:

YUM last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,597,000 to $5,597,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.66 and a profit of 28.18% next year. The growth rate on YUM this year is -18.31 compared to an industry -32.50. YUMs next year’s growth rate is 25.86 compared to an industry 34.70. The book value per share (mrq) is -26.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.98. and YUMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 21.86 compared to an industry of 6.17. YUM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.64.

About Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM):

Louisville, KY-based YUM! Brands Inc. – formerly Tricon Global Restaurants, Inc. – had spun off from PepsiCo in October 1997. YUM! Brands is the global leader in multi-branding and offers consumers more choice and convenience at one outlet. The company presently reports through three segments – KFC (44.5% of total revenues in 2019), Pizza Hut (18.3%) and Taco Bell (37.2%). Notably, Yum! Brands now owns, operates and franchises over 50,000 fast food stores under KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in more than 150 countries and territories. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s 98% of units were operated by independent franchisees or licensees under the terms of franchise or license agreements.The company opened 1,757 net new units in 2018 and added 1,282 Telepizza, reflecting 7% year-over-year net unit growth. Yum! Brands refranchised 660 restaurants — including 364 KFC, 97 Pizza Hut and 199 Taco Bell units — for pre-tax proceeds of $825 million, recording net refranchising gains of $540 million.The company exercises store-level franchise and master franchise programs to grow its businesses. Nearly 30% of its franchised units operate under master franchise programs. The remaining franchised units operate under store-level franchise agreement.On Oct 31, 2016, Yum! Brands’ completed the spin-off of the China business into an independent, publicly-traded company. Yum China Holdings began trading as an independent company, effective Nov 1, 2016, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the ticker symbol “YUMC”.In February 2018, Yum! Brands announced a partnership with online food delivery platform Grubhub, to enhance online sales and delivery from its restaurants. As part of the deal, Yum! Brands will acquire $200 million of Grubhub stock. The proceeds are used by Grubhub to speed up the expansion of its delivery capacity.Yum! Brands was 98% franchised by the end of 2018. The company will have the provision to triple its unit count in the long term, with strong growth from emerging markets.