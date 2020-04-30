Apache Corporation (APA), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 34,087,899 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 28.47M. Apache Corporation (APA) stock is trading at $13.05, up 2.38 cents or +22.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Apache Corporation (APA) is $6.21B. Gross Profit is $4.63B and the EBITDA is $3.8B.

Apache Corporation (APA) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Apache Corporation (APA) is 28.47M compared to 17.89M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Apache Corporation (APA) has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Apache Corporation (APA). Approximately 8.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Apache Corporation (APA) stock is 3.53, indicating its 12.17% to 14.56% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, APA’s short term support levels are around $10.11, $6.33 and $4.14 on the downside. APAs short term resistance levels are $33.69, $31.16 and $28.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APA has short term rating of Bullish (0.45), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.07) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.01). APA is trading 243.42% off its 52 week low at $3.80 and -61.36% off its 52 week high of $33.77. Performance wise, APA stock has recently shown investors 38.54% a surge in a week, 217.52% a surge in a month and -53.54% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Apache Corporation (APA) has shown a return of -49.00% since the 1st of this year.

Apache Corporation (APA) Key Statistics:

Apache Corporation (APA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.925B. APA insiders hold roughly 0.46% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Raymond James Downgrade APA as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Mar-20-20 MKM Partners Upgrade APA as Neutral → Buy at $22 and on Mar-31-20 UBS Upgrade APA as Sell → Neutral at $22 → $4.50.

There are currently 375.69M shares in the float and 377.00M shares outstanding. There are 8.90% shares short in APAs float. The industry rank for Apache Corporation (APA) is 141 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

Apache Corporation (APA) Fundamental Research:

APA last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,315,000 to $6,315,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Apache Corporation (APA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.29 and a profit of 44.90% next year. APAs next year’s growth rate is -43.03 compared to an industry -4.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.66. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.90 compared to an industry of 0.43 and APAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.50 compared to an industry of 0.92. APA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.28.

About Apache Corporation (APA):

Founded in 1954, Houston, TX-based Apache Corporation is one of the world’s leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company’s operations are in the United States, Egypt and in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. Apache also holds acreage in offshore Suriname (South America) and other international locations.In the United States, the upstream player mainly operates in the prolific Permian Basin. One of the largest oil producers in Permian, Apache has over 2.9 million gross acres in the region, with exposure to Midland Basin, Delaware Basin, Central Basin Platform/ Northwestern Shelf. Apache’s major find – Alpine High – located in the southern portion of the Delaware Basin will likely be the key volume growth driver in the years to come. Notably, in 2019, approximately 68% of the company’s proved reserves and 59% of its production came from United States.Apache is also involved in the midstream business through its publicly traded, pure-play Permian subsidiary called Altus Midstream Company, which operates the company’s gathering and processing assets in the region.Internationally, Apache’s operation is focused in the North Sea and Egypt. Apache has a significant presence in Egypt, where it is the largest oil producer and acreage holder. The company has a massive 5.1 million acres of assets in the region with gross production of 300 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Last year, approximately 19% of the company’s proved reserves and 28% of its output came from Egypt. With 419,000 gross acres in the U.K. North Sea, the region accounted for 13% of the company’s 2019 output.As of year-end 2019, Apache had a proved reserve base of 1.01 billion oil-equivalent barrels (BBOE). About 88% of the proved reserve was developed. Production averaged 413,471 oil-equivalent barrels per day (BOE/d) during 2019, comprising 65% crude oil/ liquid hydrocarbons and 35% gas.