Campbell Soup Company (CPB), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods business, saw its stock exchange 2,561,088 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.85M. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) stock is quoted at $50.18, down -0.8 cents or -1.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is $8.08B. Gross Profit is $2.71B and the EBITDA is $1.45B.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 1.85M compared to 3.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Campbell Soup Company (CPB). Approximately 6.87% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) stock is 0.43, indicating its 2.29% to 3.84% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CPB’s short term support levels are around $49.52, $48.76 and $47.50 on the downside. CPBs short term resistance levels are $53.84, $53.10 and $51.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CPB has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). CPB is trading 42.27% off its 52 week low at $35.27 and -12.79% off its 52 week high of $57.54. Performance wise, CPB stock has recently shown investors -1.22% a drop in a week, 7.84% a surge in a month and 3.81% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has shown a return of 1.54% since the start of the year.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Key Figures:

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.142B. CPB insiders hold roughly 43.90% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 Bernstein Upgrade CPB as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $40 → $50. On Apr-15-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade CPB as Neutral → Overweight at $48 → $55 and on Apr-20-20 Morgan Stanley Resumed CPB as Equal-Weight at $51.

There are currently 169.27M shares in the float and 303.30M shares outstanding. There are 6.87% shares short in CPBs float. The industry rank for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 26 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Fundamental Research:

CPB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,107,000 to $8,078,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (CPB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.70 and a profit of 0.04% next year. The growth rate on CPB this year is 21.30 compared to an industry -5.20. CPBs next year’s growth rate is 0.36 compared to an industry 20.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.26 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.19. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.16 compared to an industry of 1.99 and CPBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.44 compared to an industry of 11.95. CPB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.79 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.68.

About Campbell Soup Company (CPB):

Based in Camden, NJ, Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. The company was instituted as a business corporation on Nov 23, 1922 under the laws of New Jersey. The company’s brands are sold in approximately 120 countries, and its principal geographies include North America, France, Germany, Belgium, and Australia. The widely-recognized brands of the company include Campbell’s, Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, and Garden Fresh Gourmet.The company concluded the sale of Arnott’s and certain International operations to KKR in December 2019. Further, Campbell divested its European chips business in October. Additionally, it divested Campbell Fresh in fiscal 2019 and Kelsen Group on Sep 23. The Campbell Fresh and Campbell International segments are now part of discontinued operations. The company now reports under the following segments:Meals and Beverages (57% of Q2 Sales) segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the United States and Canada. The segment includes Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages and other simple meals; Prego pasta sauces; pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; and V8juices and beverages among others.Starting fiscal 2019, the segment incorporated the simple meals and shelf-stable beverages business in Latin America. Earlier, the business in Latin America was managed as part of the Global Biscuits and Snacks segment. From the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Meals and Beverages segment also included a portion of the U.S. refrigerated soup business that earlier formed part of the Campbell Fresh segment. Snacks (43%) segment includes the U.S. snacks portfolio, consisting of Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, and Snyder’s-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips and other snacking products.