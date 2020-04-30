Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a Industrials Staffing & Employment Services business, saw its stock exchange 2,644,286 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.07M. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) stock is quoted at $145.84, up 2.83 cents or +1.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is $14.54B. Gross Profit is $6.39B and the EBITDA is $3.66B.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is 2.07M compared to 2.98M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has a 50-day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). Approximately 1.29% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) stock is 0.85, indicating its 3.12% to 3.50% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ADP’s short term support levels are around $144.22, $138.13 and $133.10 on the downside. ADPs short term resistance levels are $179.04, $171.68 and $167.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ADP has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.04). ADP is trading 41.44% off its 52 week low at $103.11 and -20.01% off its 52 week high of $182.32. Performance wise, ADP stock has recently shown investors 5.15% an inflation in a week, 5.82% an inflation in a month and -14.73% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has shown a return of -14.46% since the beginning of the year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Key Statistics:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $62.967B. ADP insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Jan-07-20 MoffettNathanson Downgrade ADP as Buy → Neutral, On Jan-14-20 Citigroup Resumed ADP as Neutral at $185 and on Jan-22-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade ADP as In-line → Outperform at $212.

There are currently 430.99M shares in the float and 440.58M shares outstanding. There are 1.29% shares short in ADPs float. The industry rank for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is 149 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 41% .

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Fundamental Research:

ADP last 2 years revenues have increased from $14,175,200 to $14,537,700 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.92 and a profit of 7.84% next year. The growth rate on ADP this year is 8.26 compared to an industry 1.40. ADPs next year’s growth rate is 4.75 compared to an industry 8.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.51 compared to an industry of 2.10 and ADPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.74 compared to an industry of 6.88. ADP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.92.

About Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP):

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is one of the leading providers of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) technology solutions – including payroll, talent management, Human Resources and benefits administration, and time and attendance management – to employers around the world. The company delivers it’s global HCM strategy and make investments in highly strategic areas and technology in order to strengthen its underlying business model and prospects for continued growth.The company was founded in 1949, incorporated in the State of Delaware in June 1961 and completed its initial public offering in September 1961. The company serves more than 740,000 clients across 110 countries and territories.ADP has two reportable business segments – Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.Employer Services: The Employer Services segment offers a comprehensive suite of HRO and technology-based HCM solutions which includes payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services and compliance services. The company mainly serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world. In fiscal 2019, revenues from this segment increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on an organic constant currency basis.Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services: The Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services segment provides small and medium-sized businesses with employment administration outsourcing solutions, including payroll, payroll tax filing, HR guidance, 401(k) plan administration, benefits administration, compliance services, health and workers’ compensation coverage, and other supplemental benefits for the employees. Revenues from this segment increased 9% on a year over year basis in fiscal 2019.ADP’s PEO business, named ADP TotalSource is the largest PEO in the United States based on the number of worksite employees. It serves approximately 12,500 clients and more than 562,000 worksite employees across 50 states and operates as a certified PEO under the United States Internal Revenue Code.