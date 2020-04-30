Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock exchange 47,687,222 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 41.95M. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is trading at $5.85, up 0.86 cents or +17.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $5.13B. Gross Profit is $3.81B and the EBITDA is $3.02B.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 41.95M compared to 39.51M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). Approximately 9.60% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is 2.99, indicating its 8.68% to 9.88% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MRO’s short term support levels are around $4.74, $3.77 and $3.12 on the downside. MROs short term resistance levels are $14.05, $12.00 and $10.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MRO has short term rating of Neutral (0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.01). MRO is trading 93.71% off its 52 week low at $3.02 and -66.36% off its 52 week high of $17.39. Performance wise, MRO stock has recently shown investors 29.14% a higher demand in a week, 80.56% a higher demand in a month and -50.21% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has shown a return of -56.92% since the first of the year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Key Statistics:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.624B. MRO insiders hold roughly 0.30% of the shares. On Apr-01-20 Argus Downgrade MRO as Buy → Hold, On Apr-03-20 Mizuho Downgrade MRO as Buy → Neutral and on Apr-23-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade MRO as Outperform → Neutral at $4.

There are currently 782.60M shares in the float and 801.00M shares outstanding. There are 9.60% shares short in MROs float. The industry rank for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 170 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Key Fundamentals:

MRO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,991,000 to $4,991,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 35.50% next year. The growth rate on MRO this year is -281.33 compared to an industry -42.90. MROs next year’s growth rate is -19.85 compared to an industry 10.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.33 compared to an industry of 0.63 and MROs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.32 compared to an industry of 3.39. MRO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.

About Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO):

Incorporated in 2001, Houston, Texas-based Marathon Oil Corporation is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa. As of the end of 2019, Marathon Oil had approximately 1.21 billion oil-equivalent barrels in net proved reserves (51% crude oil/condensate and 59% proved developed) and 86% was located in U.S. In 2019, the company’s overall production from continuing operations was 416,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day. Approximately 78% of Marathon Oil’s 2019 volumes came from the U.S.In July 2011, Marathon completed the spin-off of its refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly traded company Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). Consequently, Marathon Oil became an independent E&P company. The company’s business is organized into two segments – United States Exploration and Production, and International Exploration and Production.United States E&P: Marathon Oil’s E&P activities in the United States deal with the exploration, production and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas in several prolific resource plays including Bakken, Eagle Ford, Oklahoma and Northern Delaware. This segment accounted for approximately 74% of Marathon Oil’s income in 2019.International E&P: Apart from engaging in upstream activities outside of North America, the ‘International E&P’ division explores and produces oil and gas in Equatorial Guinea. This segment accounted for approximately 26% of Marathon Oil’s income in 2019.Marathon Oil’s strategy over the last few years has been to reposition its upstream asset portfolio, to build an integrated natural gas business by investing in liquefied natural gas assets, and to strengthen its balance sheet. Meaningful progress has been made on each front. As part of its asset-repositioning program, the company has divested a number of non-core upstream properties in the last few years and has made significant progress towards establishing new upstream core areas like Equatorial Guinea.