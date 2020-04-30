QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), a Technology Semiconductors business, saw its stock trade 11,950,168 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.3M. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock traded at $78.97, up 3.68 cents or +4.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is $24.51B. Gross Profit is $15.67B and the EBITDA is $9.65B.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 7.3M compared to 11.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). Approximately 1.32% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock is 1.39, indicating its 3.26% to 4.06% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, QCOM’s short term support levels are around $78.87, $76.35 and $74.46 on the downside. QCOMs short term resistance levels are $95.91, $94.03 and $91.72 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, QCOM has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). QCOM is trading 36.16% off its 52 week low at $58.00 and -17.88% off its 52 week high of $96.17. Performance wise, QCOM stock has recently shown investors 5.74% a spike in a week, 14.40% a spike in a month and -10.50% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has shown a return of -10.50% since the 1st of this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Key Details:

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $90.266B. QCOM insiders hold roughly 0.11% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade QCOM as Outperform → Underperform at $65. On Mar-27-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade QCOM as Hold → Buy at $85 and on Apr-17-20 Goldman Downgrade QCOM as Neutral → Sell at $77 → $61.

There are currently 1.14B shares in the float and 1.16B shares outstanding. There are 1.32% shares short in QCOMs float. The industry rank for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Fundamental Evaluation:

QCOM last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,273,000 to $24,508,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.80 and a profit of 50.79% next year. The growth rate on QCOM this year is 5.93 compared to an industry 9.10. QCOMs next year’s growth rate is 56.80 compared to an industry 25.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 19.06 compared to an industry of 1.52 and QCOMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.04 compared to an industry of 14.03. QCOM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.77.

About QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM):

Qualcomm Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology. The products include CDMA-based integrated circuits (ICs) and system software for wireless voice and data communications as well as global positioning system (GPS) products. Qualcomm’s business is organized into two reporting segments as follows:Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) (71.3% of GAAP revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2020): This segment reports operating results for sales of CDMA-based integrated circuit devices (chips) and system software for wireless voice and data communications, as well as GPS products. QCT’s integrated circuit (IC) products are used mainly in mobile phones, wireless data access cards and infrastructure equipment. QCT offers a broad portfolio of products that support CDMA2000 1X, 1xEV-DO, EV-DO Revision A, EV-DO Revision B and UMB. Qualcomm also develops IC that supports GSM/GPRS, WCDMA, HSDPA and HSUPA technologies.Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) (27.7%): This segment reports revenues received from licenses to the intellectual property portfolio, which includes CDMAOne, CDMA2000 1X EV-DO/1xEV-DV, TD-SCDMA, and WCDMA technology solutions. QTL generates revenues from license fees as well as royalties based on global sales by licensees of products incorporating or using Qualcomm’s intellectual property.