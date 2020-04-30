TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock exchange 25,867,495 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.35M. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) stock is quoted at $1.7600, up 0.7713 cents or +78.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is $49.65M. Gross Profit is $43.31M and the EBITDA is $-149.81M.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is 2.35M compared to 4.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0697 and a 200-day moving average of $2.1474. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD). Approximately 36.10% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) stock is 1.70, indicating its 18.55% to 11.04% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TXMD’s short term support levels are around $1.61, $1.30 and $1.04 on the downside. TXMDs short term resistance levels are $2.85, $2.59 and $2.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TXMD has short term rating of Neutral (0.14), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.07) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10). TXMD is trading 106.33% off its 52 week low at $0.85 and -62.47% off its 52 week high of $4.69. Performance wise, TXMD stock has recently shown investors 92.73% an inflation in a week, 64.49% an inflation in a month and -28.16% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) has shown a return of -27.27% since the start of the year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Key Data:

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $477.886M. TXMD insiders hold roughly 12.68% of the shares. On Apr-30-19 Noble Capital Markets Resumed TXMD as Outperform at $13. On Oct-17-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated TXMD as Buy at $7 and on Dec-02-19 Guggenheim Initiated TXMD as Buy.

There are currently 236.01M shares in the float and 268.11M shares outstanding. There are 36.10% shares short in TXMDs float. The industry rank for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is 14 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Key Fundamentals:

TXMD last 2 years revenues have increased from $49,647 to $49,647 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 65.20% next year. The growth rate on TXMD this year is -11.11 compared to an industry 14.50. TXMDs next year’s growth rate is -67.19 compared to an industry 13.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.60. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 29.14 compared to an industry of 2.78 TXMD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.19.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD):

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.