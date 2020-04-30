SM Energy Company (SM), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 42,888,879 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.28M. SM Energy Company (SM) stock is quoted at $3.3000, up 1.41 cents or +74.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for SM Energy Company (SM) is $1.52B. Gross Profit is $1.11B and the EBITDA is $802.82M.

SM Energy Company (SM) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of SM Energy Company (SM) is 8.28M compared to 7.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, SM Energy Company (SM) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5449 and a 200-day moving average of $7.1160. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of SM Energy Company (SM). Approximately 18.11% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of SM Energy Company (SM) stock is 3.76, indicating its 30.52% to 23.39% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SM’s short term support levels are around $1.80 and $1.04 on the downside. SMs short term resistance levels are $12.39, $9.77 and $8.69 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SM has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06). SM is trading 266.67% off its 52 week low at $0.90 and -79.88% off its 52 week high of $16.40. Performance wise, SM stock has recently shown investors 96.43% a spike in a week, 194.64% a spike in a month and -64.86% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, SM Energy Company (SM) has shown a return of -70.64% since the 1st of this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Key Evaluation:

SM Energy Company (SM) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $372.86M. SM insiders hold roughly 1.22% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Stephens Downgrade SM as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $14 → $3. On Mar-25-20 JP Morgan Downgrade SM as Overweight → Underweight and on Apr-07-20 Scotiabank Downgrade SM as Sector Perform → Sector Underperform.

There are currently 105.64M shares in the float and 112.85M shares outstanding. There are 18.11% shares short in SMs float. The industry rank for SM Energy Company (SM) is 141 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

SM Energy Company (SM) Fundamental Details:

SM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,589,243 to $1,589,243 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects SM Energy Company (SM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a loss of -73.70% next year. The growth rate on SM this year is 150.00 compared to an industry -38.30. SMs next year’s growth rate is 81.67 compared to an industry -4.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 24.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.08 compared to an industry of 0.43 and SMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.27 compared to an industry of 0.92. SM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.21.

About SM Energy Company (SM):

Denver, CO-based SM Energy Company, previously known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. The company was founded in 1908 and incorporated in Delaware in the year 1915.The company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin region and the South Texas & Gulf Coast region. SM Energy divested its Rocky Mountain assets in the first half of 2018. The company has total 443,188 net acres under its possession, of which 33.5% is developed. As of Dec 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 462 MMBOE, of which 40% was crude oil, 44% natural gas and 16% NGLs. It added 101.5 MMBOE reserves in 2019. Notably, 53% of the reserves are proved developed. The rise in proved oil reserves (from 35% to 40%) was supported by Midland Basin strength.The company’s 2019 production was 48.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) (45.3% oil) compared to the year-ago level of 43.9 MMBoe.The company manages its operations in the Permian Basin region from its regional office in Midland, TX. SM Energy has 79,834 net acreages in the Midland Basin, of which 63,741 acres are developed. Its Midland Basin assets are divided between RockStar and Sweetie Peck. The Midland Basin holding provides the company with substantial future development opportunities in multiple oil-rich locations, like the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations. At the end of 2019, the company had 234.1 MMBoe of proved reserves in Midland Basin. Of this, 49% were proved developed. The company had 167.5 MMBbls of crude oil and 398.8 Bcf of natural gas in proved reserves in the region.SM Energy manages its South Texas & Gulf Coast region operations from the company’s regional office in Houston, TX. This region incorporates 162,992 net acres in the Eagle Ford, of which 73,549 acres are developed. At the end of 2019, the company had 227.8 MMBoe of proved reserves in the South Texas region. Of this, 58% were proved developed. The company had 16.6 MMBbls of crude oil and 824.4 Bcf of natural gas in proved reserves in the region.