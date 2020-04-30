Cerus Corporation (CERS), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1,532,265 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.78M. Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock is changing hands at $6.14, up 0.13 cents or +2.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is $74.65M. Gross Profit is $41.23M and the EBITDA is $-63.82M.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cerus Corporation (CERS) is 1.78M compared to 2.07M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Cerus Corporation (CERS). Approximately 5.87% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock is 1.13, indicating its 7.46% to 6.51% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CERS’s short term support levels are around $5.74, $5.50 and $4.96 on the downside. CERSs short term resistance level is $6.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CERS has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33). CERS is trading 126.57% off its 52 week low at $2.71 and -7.04% off its 52 week high of $6.61. Performance wise, CERS stock has recently shown investors 15.41% an inflation in a week, 31.48% an inflation in a month and 45.50% an inflation in the past quarter. On the flip side, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has shown a return of 45.50% since the start of the year.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Key Research:

Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.007B. CERS insiders hold roughly 2.12% of the shares. On Aug-28-19 Stifel Initiated CERS as Buy, On Nov-13-19 BTIG Research Upgrade CERS as Neutral → Buy at $7 and on Feb-26-20 BTIG Research Initiated CERS as Buy at $7.

There are currently 158.79M shares in the float and 160.80M shares outstanding. There are 5.87% shares short in CERSs float. The industry rank for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is 39 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Fundamental Data:

CERS last 2 years revenues have increased from $93,774 to $93,774 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cerus Corporation (CERS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 22.00% next year. The growth rate on CERS this year is -15.69 compared to an industry 1.10. CERSs next year’s growth rate is -16.28 compared to an industry 27.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.78 compared to an industry of 3.32 CERS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About Cerus Corporation (CERS):

Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation.