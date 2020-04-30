ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 3,257,286 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.79M. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) stock is quoted at $321.99, up 25.99 cents or +8.78% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is $3.46B. Gross Profit is $2.66B and the EBITDA is $294.24M.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is 1.79M compared to 2.54M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has a 50-day moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average of $289.20. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). Approximately 3.94% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) stock is 1.23, indicating its 4.53% to 4.92% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NOW’s short term support levels are around $317.03, $310.00 and $301.81 on the downside. NOWs short term resistance levels are $358.75, $353.17 and $345.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NOW has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). NOW is trading 50.47% off its 52 week low at $213.99 and -11.29% off its 52 week high of $362.95. Performance wise, NOW stock has recently shown investors 7.47% a spike in a week, 12.43% a spike in a month and 2.90% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has shown a return of 14.05% since the first of the year.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Key Statistics:

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $61.405B. NOW insiders hold roughly 0.77% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade NOW as Equal Weight → Overweight at $330. On Mar-26-20 Mizuho Upgrade NOW as Neutral → Buy at $325 and on Apr-02-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade NOW as Outperform → Neutral at $300.

There are currently 187.48M shares in the float and 191.27M shares outstanding. There are 3.94% shares short in NOWs float. The industry rank for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is 131 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Fundamental Details:

NOW last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,460,437 to $3,460,437 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.96 and a profit of 29.82% next year. The growth rate on NOW this year is 25.90 compared to an industry -10.30. NOWs next year’s growth rate is 28.23 compared to an industry 19.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 26.08 compared to an industry of 4.09 and NOWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 96.26 compared to an industry of 10.64. NOW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.96.

About ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW):

Santa Clara, CA-based ServiceNow Inc. provides cloud computing services that automate digital workflows to accelerate enterprise IT operations. The company’s Now Platform enables enterprises to enhance productivity by streamlining system processes.By utilizing ServiceNow’s product portfolio, customers can design any workflow application to reduce the manual time taken by complex processes, and consequently optimize total cost of ownership or TCO.The company’s solutions address the needs of many departments within an enterprise, including IT, human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.Now platform is the foundation of the company’s cloud-based services.The company has three product suites for IT management and operations. These are IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM) and IT Business Management (ITBM) solutions.Non-IT products include Customer Service, HR and Security Operations.ServiceNow’s end-markets are quite varied, which includes financial services, consumer products, IT services, health care, government, education and technology.In 2019, total revenues came in at $3.460 billion.ServiceNow derives revenues from two sources – subscriptions (94% of 2019 revenues) and professional services and other (6% of 2019 revenues).North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific & Other contributed approximately 65%, 26% and 9% of revenues, respectively in fourth-quarter 2019.The company operates data centers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and the U.S.ServiceNow has approximately 6,200 enterprise customers, including more than 44% of the world’s 2,000 largest companies, as outlined by an annual ranking by the Forbes magazine. The figure also represents more than 80% of the Fortune 500 companies, as defined by an annual ranking by the Fortune magazine.