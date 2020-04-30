Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 197,449,716 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.52M. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) stock is changing hands at $8.50, up 6.09 cents or +252.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is $1.01M. Gross Profit is $-4.14M and the EBITDA is $-7.56M.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is 1.52M compared to 1.25M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR). Approximately 0.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) stock is 2.20, indicating its 54.86% to 27.54% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CAPR’s short term support levels are around $4.34, $2.64 and $2.44 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, CAPR has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). CAPR is trading 865.91% off its 52 week low at $0.88 and -3.95% off its 52 week high of $8.85. Performance wise, CAPR stock has recently shown investors 361.96% a higher demand in a week, 614.29% a higher demand in a month and 427.95% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) has shown a return of 564.06% since the first of the year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Key Data:

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $75.722M. CAPR insiders hold roughly 9.21% of the shares. On Sep-15-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CAPR as Buy at $2.15 → $6.50. On Jan-26-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CAPR as Buy at $6.50 → $8.60 and on Dec-26-18 Maxim Group Downgrade CAPR as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 11.32M shares in the float and 11.51M shares outstanding. There are 0.65% shares short in CAPRs float. The industry rank for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is 39 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Fundamental Research:

CAPR last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,005 to $1,005 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.33 and a profit of 33.90% next year. The growth rate on CAPR this year is -29.13 compared to an industry 1.10. CAPRs next year’s growth rate is -36.30 compared to an industry 27.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.84 compared to an industry of 3.32 CAPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR):

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California.