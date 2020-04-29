Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 2,905,828 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.06M. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock is changing hands at $1,232.59, down -38.27 cents or -3.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is $161.86B. Gross Profit is $89.96B and the EBITDA is $48.13B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 2.06M compared to 2.7M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.50. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). Approximately 0.63% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock is 1.04, indicating its 3.01% to 3.23% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, GOOGL’s short term support levels are around $1212.16, $1164.58 and $1121.89 on the downside. GOOGLs short term resistance levels are $1527.20, $1492.82 and $1433.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOOGL has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06). GOOGL is trading 22.18% off its 52 week low at $1008.87 and -19.48% off its 52 week high of $1530.74. Performance wise, GOOGL stock has recently shown investors 1.69% a greater amount in a week, 11.02% a greater amount in a month and -15.02% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has shown a return of -7.97% since the first of the year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Key Statistics:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $848.985B. GOOGL insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated GOOGL as Buy at $1535 → $1350. On Mar-30-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade GOOGL as Market Perform → Outperform and on Apr-08-20 Societe Generale Reiterated GOOGL as Buy at $1555 → $1420.

There are currently 620.79M shares in the float and 681.67M shares outstanding. There are 0.63% shares short in GOOGLs float. The industry rank for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Fundamentals Statistics:

GOOGL last 2 years revenues have increased from $161,857,000 to $161,857,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 10.86 and a profit of 25.73% next year. The growth rate on GOOGL this year is -13.02 compared to an industry 2.00. GOOGLs next year’s growth rate is 30.50 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 292.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 175.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.34 compared to an industry of 2.15 and GOOGLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.30 compared to an industry of 15.92. GOOGL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 42.76 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 10.97.

About Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL):

Alphabet is one of the most innovative companies in the modern technological age. Over the last few years, the company has evolved from primarily being a search-engine provider to cloud computing, ad-based video and music streaming, autonomous vehicles, healthcare providers and others.In the online search arena, Google is a monopoly with more than 94% of the online search volume and market. Over the years, the company has witnessed increase in search queries, resulting from ongoing growth in user adoption and usage, primarily on mobile devices, continued growth in advertiser activity, and improvements in ad formats.The company is gaining market share in the cloud-computing, driven by continued strength in Google Cloud Platform and G Suite offerings.Alphabet also enjoys a dominant position in the autonomous vehicles market, thanks to Waymo’s relentless efforts. Also, it has bolstered its footprint in the healthcare industry with its life science divison, Verily.The company has also become a renowned name in the world of entertainment. YouTube came up with $15.15 billion advertising revenues in 2019.Total revenues were $161.9 billion in 2019. The company reports revenues under two broad heads, Google and Other Bets, which generated 99% and 1% of total revenues, respectively.The Google segment includes products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search and YouTube. The Other Bets segment includes Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo and X, among others. Alphabet has many competitors in the form of internet pioneers, streaming platforms, technology giants, cloud computing and customet relatioship companies.