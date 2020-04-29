United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), a Industrials Integrated Freight & Logistics corporation, saw its stock trade 10,210,724 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.08M. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) stock is quoted at $96.43, down -6.12 cents or -5.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is $74.09B. Gross Profit is $13.64B and the EBITDA is $7.9B.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is 4.08M compared to 5.82M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). Approximately 1.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) stock is 0.92, indicating its 3.12% to 3.58% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, UPS’s short term support levels are around $95.28, $89.19 and $82.22 on the downside. UPSs short term resistance levels are $124.30, $119.68 and $115.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UPS has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.40) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). UPS is trading 17.60% off its 52 week low at $82.00 and -23.05% off its 52 week high of $125.31. Performance wise, UPS stock has recently shown investors -4.16% a drop in a week, -1.12% a drop in a month and -16.42% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has shown a return of -17.62% since the beginning of the year.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Key Data:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $82.78B. UPS insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares. On Apr-02-20 Cowen Reiterated UPS as Market Perform at $119 → $101. On Apr-09-20 UBS Downgrade UPS as Buy → Neutral at $107 → $98 and on Apr-17-20 Barclays Downgrade UPS as Equal Weight → Underweight at $90.

There are currently 701.98M shares in the float and 842.56M shares outstanding. There are 1.83% shares short in UPSs float. The industry rank for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Fundamental Data:

UPS last 2 years revenues have increased from $74,094,000 to $74,094,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.24 and a profit of 18.13% next year. The growth rate on UPS this year is -10.76 compared to an industry 14.40. UPSs next year’s growth rate is 12.95 compared to an industry 12.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.79 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.81. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 26.76 compared to an industry of 1.60 and UPSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.87 compared to an industry of 3.77. UPS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.21.

About United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS):

Based in Atlanta, United Parcel Service is the world’s largest express carrier and package delivery company. The company, founded in 1907, provides specialized transportation and logistics services in the United States and internationally.UPS offers a range of supply chain solutions, such as, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, fulfillment, returns, financial transactions, and repairs. UPS transports millions of packages each business day across the globe. In 2019, the company delivered 21.9 million pieces per day on an average. This translated into 5.5 billion packages in the year.UPS operates a ground fleet of multiple vehicles in the United States. The company also operates an air fleet of over 500 aircraft. Its primary air hub is in Louisville, KY. Regional air hubs are located in Hartford, CT; Ontario, Canada; Philadelphia, PA, and Rockford, IL. Its international air hub is in Cologne, Germany, while other hubs are located in Miami, FL; Canada; Hong Kong; Singapore; Taiwan; China, and the Philippines.The company, which expects total operating profits in 2020 to grow in mid to high-single- digits, has the following three core business segments:The U.S. domestic package operations (accounted for 62.7% of 2019 revenues) involve ground delivery services, deferred air delivery, and next day air services. Segmental revenues are expected to grow between 4% and 7% in 2020.The International package operations (19.2%) encompass delivery of letters, documents and packages to multiple countries and territories worldwide, including shipments outside the U.S. as well as shipments from or to the United States with another country as the destination or origin point. Segmental revenues are expected to increase between 4% and 6% in 2020.The Supply chain and freight segment (18.1%) is engaged in logistics, excess value package insurance, and freight and ancillary services. The segment, which includes the forwarding, logistics, truckload brokerage, UPS Freight and UPS Capital businesses, is expected to witness revenue-growth in the 4-6% band in 2020..The U.S. Domestic Package and International Package businesses are collectively referred to as the company’s global small package operations.UPS’ fiscal year coincides with its fiscal year.